A man from Springs was robbed and kidnapped in Winterveldt after travelling to buy a grey Suzuki Swift advertised on Facebook Marketplace. Three suspects aged 18 and 19 were arrested, two others fled, and police have urged caution with online marketplace deals.

Three men have been arrested after allegedly robbing and kidnapping a man who travelled from Springs to Winterveldt, north of Pretoria, to buy a car advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim travelled to the area on November 12 to buy a grey Suzuki Swift advertised for R20,000. He was allegedly robbed and kidnapped after arriving at the meeting point. The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the victim was too traumatised to open a case immediately and reported the incident later.

Also read Police raise alarm over Facebook Marketplace robberies in Gauteng

Suspects Identified And Arrested

On Friday afternoon, members of the online task team attached to Loate police station accompanied the victim to the location, where he identified a group of about five men as the alleged perpetrators. Three suspects, aged 18 and 19, were arrested, while two others fled on foot. The arrested men face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. Police are investigating whether the suspects may be linked to similar incidents in the area.

Advertisement

Tshwane district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine commended the officers for their response and urged the public to exercise caution when buying or selling goods through social media platforms and online marketplaces. He advised buyers and sellers to verify advertisements and identities, meet in safe public places preferably at police stations, and avoid attending transactions alone or carrying large amounts of cash.

The public should also inform family or friends of their whereabouts, avoid disclosing unnecessary personal or banking information, and be wary of suspicious behaviour, unusually attractive offers and requests to meet in isolated locations. SAPS urged anyone who feels unsafe during an online transaction to prioritise their personal safety and seek police assistance. Police cautioned the public to be careful when buying or selling on social media after the incident.

Online Marketplace Safety Warnings

The case highlights the risks of online marketplace deals, particularly when buyers travel alone to unfamiliar areas with cash. Authorities have repeatedly warned that criminals use low-priced advertisements to lure victims. The two suspects who fled on foot remain at large. The investigation continues as police work to determine whether the arrested suspects are connected to other similar crimes in the area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police. SAPS encouraged victims of such crimes to report them as soon as possible, even if they feel traumatised. The arrested men are expected to face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with the incident. Further details about their court appearance were not immediately available.