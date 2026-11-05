Three Arrested in Coldstream After Petrol Bomb Attack on Councillor's Home

Three suspects, including a woman related to the councillor, were arrested after police intercepted a Mahindra SUV carrying suspected petrol bomb materials. The arrests follow an arson attack on a ward councillor's home two weeks earlier.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a petrol bomb attack that destroyed a local ward councillor's home in Coldstream, Eastern Cape. The arrests occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, during an intelligence-driven operation.

Police from SAPS Storms River intercepted a Mahindra SUV on the R102 in Coldstream at approximately 4am. The operation came after authorities received information linked to the arson incident. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the arrests. She described the operation as a breakthrough in the arson investigation.

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Police Discover Suspected Petrol And Fraudulent Plates

The attack happened approximately two weeks before the arrests. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered false number plates and a fraudulent licence disc. Gantana stated that a search uncovered items suspected to be intended for criminal activity. The recovered items included a bottle containing a substance suspected to be petrol.

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Police also found a bag containing cloth, a bag of empty glass liquor bottles, and a lighter. Three suspects, including a woman related to the initial arson victim, were arrested at the scene. The two male occupants of the vehicle were also taken into custody. Their identities and ages have not been disclosed.

The three suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of suspected stolen property relating to the false plates. The vehicle and all exhibits have been seized for further investigation. The substance suspected to be petrol will undergo chemical analysis to establish its composition. The Local Criminal Record Centre from Jeffreys Bay attended the scene to process the exhibits.

SAPS Commits To Combating Political Violence

Gantana said the SAPS is committed to ensuring that those who seek to undermine the safety and security of communities and public representatives are brought to book. The three suspects are expected to appear in court soon. The attack on the councillor's home is part of a troubling pattern of political violence in South Africa. The incident occurred ahead of the November 4 Local Government Elections, amid rising fears of targeted assassinations.

Police have not disclosed further details about the suspects' alleged involvement in the attack or the motive behind it. The investigation is ongoing.