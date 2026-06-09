Three Armed Taxi Patrollers Arrested for Intimidating e-hailing Drivers in KwaZulu-Natal

Three security guards, two with prior convictions, were arrested for allegedly intimidating e-hailing drivers in KwaZulu-Natal. Incidents involved brandishing firearms and causing a collision. The security company, linked to the local taxi association, is under investigation.

Three security guards , employed as taxi patrollers in KwaZulu-Natal, have been arrested following allegations of intimidating e-hailing drivers . According to preliminary information, two of the three men have previous criminal convictions; one is currently on parole and another recently completed parole.

The trio is linked to at least two separate incidents of intimidation. The most recent incident, captured on video and widely shared, shows the guards, armed with firearms, harassing an e-hailing driver and his female passengers in KwaNdengezi. The footage depicts the guards surrounding the vehicle, brandishing guns, and forcing the driver and passengers to exit. Reports indicate that shots were fired at the vehicle's tires, causing the driver to lose control and collide with another car.

Following the video's circulation, a second e-hailing driver came forward with similar allegations against the same individuals. Transport MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed that the driver was encouraged to open a case of intimidation and provide the footage to police, which was registered at KwaNdengezi police station. The arrests were made on June 4. Three firearms were confiscated from the suspects, one of which is now the subject of a separate investigation.

The security company that employed the men, allegedly hired by the KwaNdengezi Taxi Association, is also under investigation for potential violations of the Firearms Control Act. MEC Duma emphasized that his department would not tolerate such behavior and is committed to working with the South African National Taxi Council and other stakeholders to ensure stability in the transport sector. He noted that community members often have nowhere else to turn for help in such situations.

In response to the incident, the leadership of the KwaNdengezi Taxi Association has called a community meeting on Tuesday to address the issue and promote long-term peace and stability. Representatives from the public regulatory entity will attend the meeting to coordinate efforts





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Taxi Patrollers E-Hailing Drivers Intimidation Firearms Kwazulu-Natal Kwandengezi Arrest Convictions Security Guards Taxi Association

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