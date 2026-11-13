Man, 46, arrested in Kensington over threats to shoot Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

Western Cape police arrested a 46-year-old man in Kensington, Cape Town, over threatening text messages sent to Premier Alan Winde that included a direct threat to shoot the complainant. He faces intimidation and Cybercrimes Act charges.

Western Cape police have arrested a 46-year-old man in Kensington, Cape Town, in connection with threatening messages directed at Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. The arrest happened at about 3.30am on Friday, November 13, 2026.

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The investigation began after intimidating text messages were received on October 17, 2026. According to police, the messages contained threats aimed at the Premier and also a direct threat to shoot the complainant. Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the case was taken seriously from the start. Detectives from the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit worked closely with Crime Intelligence to pursue several investigative leads.

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Traut said: The arrest follows an investigation into intimidating text messages received by the complainant on 17 October 2026. The messages allegedly contained threats directed at the Premier, as well as a direct threat to shoot the complainant. He added that officers gathered and analysed relevant information before obtaining an arrest warrant. The suspect was then traced to a premises in Kensington, where the early-morning operation was carried out.

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A cellular telephone believed to have been used in the commission of the offence was seized during the arrest. Police say the phone forms part of the ongoing investigation into the messages. The suspect is facing charges relating to intimidation and contraventions of the Cybercrimes Act, 19 of 2020. He is expected to be processed through the appropriate legal channels.

Suspect Arrested For Cybercrimes Act Contravention

Traut confirmed the charges and the seizure of the phone. He said: The suspect was arrested at approximately 03:30 on Friday, 13 November 2026, at a premises in Kensington, Cape Town. A cellular telephone believed to have been used in the commission of the offence was seized. Western Cape police stressed that threats and intimidation are treated seriously, especially when they target public representatives.

Traut said such conduct will be investigated and dealt with through the appropriate legal processes. Traut said: Western Cape police take threats and intimidation seriously, particularly where they are intended to undermine the safety of individuals or public representatives. Such conduct will be investigated and dealt with through the appropriate legal processes. The arrest follows a focused effort by detectives from the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit and Crime Intelligence.

Police have not released further details about the suspect or the contents of the messages beyond what was shared in the statement. The case remains under investigation. No additional arrests have been reported, and the suspect is set to face the charges related to intimidation and the Cybercrimes Act.