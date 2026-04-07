Thousands of Businesses Face VAT Scrutiny in South Africa Amid Compliance Drive

SARS is targeting non-compliant businesses regarding VAT registration, with a focus on enforcing regulations and broadening the tax base. The government is committed to ensuring all businesses, regardless of ownership, comply with tax laws.

Thousands of South Africa n businesses are facing scrutiny from the South Africa n Revenue Service ( SARS ) regarding their Value Added Tax ( VAT ) registration status. This follows a non-compliance drive targeting businesses exceeding the mandatory VAT registration threshold based on their annual revenue. The Ministry of Finance revealed this information in response to a parliamentary question, highlighting the scale of the issue and the measures taken to address it.

The initial query, however, focused on the VAT compliance of foreign-owned businesses, a topic that sparked debate due to concerns about potentially fueling xenophobic sentiments. The ministry clarified that neither SARS nor the National Treasury maintains nationality-specific taxation statistics, emphasizing the uniform application of tax regulations regardless of business ownership. This underscores the government's commitment to treating all businesses equally under the law. The focus on tax compliance reflects a broader effort to strengthen revenue collection and ensure a level playing field for all businesses operating in South Africa, regardless of their ownership or origin.\SARS identified at least 48,773 taxpayers operating small businesses and spaza shops that met the revenue threshold for VAT registration but were not registered. During the 2025/26 financial year, 11,988 of these businesses were identified and forcibly registered, resulting in an additional R500 million in tax revenue collected. The majority of these forced registrations occurred in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, accounting for 87% of the total. SARS employed various methods to identify non-compliance, including data from other government departments, third-party data from banks and service providers, and point-of-sale data. Additionally, audits, reviews, and field visits were conducted in high-risk sectors and suburbs to ensure compliance. The government’s proactive approach and data-driven strategies have yielded significant results in improving tax compliance. These enforcement measures are part of a broader strategy to enhance revenue collection and ensure fairness in the tax system. This proactive approach underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that all qualifying businesses comply with tax laws.\Furthermore, the government has adjusted the VAT registration thresholds to broaden the tax base and improve voluntary compliance. As of April 1, the mandatory VAT registration threshold for businesses was increased from R1 million to R2.3 million. The voluntary VAT registration threshold also increased, from R50,000 to R120,000. These adjustments are intended to streamline the tax system and make it easier for businesses to comply with the law. The question that initiated the discussion came from uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, focusing on VAT registration of foreign-owned businesses and spaza shops. While the government provided data on overall compliance, it emphasized that tax regulations are applied uniformly, regardless of nationality. This response from the Ministry of Finance addressed concerns about potential discrimination and clarified the government's position on tax compliance. This underscores the government's commitment to ensuring all qualifying businesses comply with the tax laws. The Workers and Socialist Party (Wasp) highlighted that anger towards the cost-of-living crisis should not be directed towards migrants, but rather, the ruling class. The response from the government also reflects a broader effort to strengthen revenue collection and ensure a level playing field for all businesses





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