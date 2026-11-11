Thomas van Tonder Crosses Africa's Highest Bridge on 600 Monkey Bars

Thomas van Tonder crossed Africa's highest bridge, the Bloukrans Bridge, via more than 600 monkey bars on 26 October 2026, a first for any human.

South African obstacle course racing star Thomas van Tonder has crossed the Bloukrans Bridge in the Western Cape by traversing more than 600 monkey bars, completing the challenge on 26 October 2026. He became the first human to achieve the feat.

The bridge stands 216m above the Bloukrans River gorge and is Africa's highest bridge. Van Tonder says he takes on physical challenges like this to prove to his three children that nothing is impossible.

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How the Bloukrans Bridge Monkey Bar Crossing Worked

Van Tonder crossed the monkey bars suspended beneath the arch of the bridge, following its natural curve rather than a straight run of horizontal bars. The route required him to climb the uphill arch, cross the flat crown, and then descend the far side.

A straight line across the top of the bridge was possible and would have made the crossing considerably easier. Van Tonder chose the harder option to challenge his mental and physical capabilities.

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He described the preparation as more than a year of planning. He said the biggest early hurdle was assembling the right people and solving problems that nobody had faced before, with detailed planning covering the sizes of the bars, the spacing between them, and the safety systems.

Thomas van Tonder's Path to Obstacle Course Racing Success

Thomas van Tonder built his reputation in obstacle course racing, a discipline that combines several athletic tests in a way similar to the decathlon. Unlike the Olympic event, OCR is mostly held on rugged terrain rather than structured infrastructure.

Van Tonder, who holds a black belt in kickboxing and was once an avid cyclist, told Daily Maverick that he switched to OCR because he is naturally good at taking on obstacles. He said that running alone or power events alone would leave him beaten by others, but combining them into one discipline plays to his strengths.

He is a veteran of six OCR World Championships, finishing inside the top 10 in five of them. In 2019 he won the 100m world title and finished second in the 3km, before returning to the podium with bronze in the 3km in 2024.

In South Africa, Van Tonder has claimed more than 20 Warrior Race Black Ops Elite victories and the national titles in 2016 and 2018. He also won the Red Bull Rancher Strong race in both 2025 and 2026.

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In November 2020, he set a Guinness World Record for the fastest 50m rope climb, reaching the 50m mark between Johannesburg's Soweto Towers in 3 minutes and 19.68 seconds. That achievement combined the grip strength and endurance he built through years of OCR competition.

Mental Focus Behind the Bloukrans Bridge Crossing

Despite arriving at the bridge confident after his past achievements, Van Tonder said he struggled mentally during the attempt. He described the bridge as looking like an infinite railroad of monkey bars and said it was hard to convey how big it is.

His mental approach was to focus on possible positives rather than on everything that could go wrong. He argued that dwelling on negative outcomes makes them more likely, because it occupies attention for the entire attempt.

Van Tonder said the project was an emotional journey that brought together a decade of dedicated work in obstacle racing and long-held dreams. He eased his nerves by reviewing the preparation, which helped him regain his composure.

For the father of three, the crossing is ultimately about his children and the message that nothing is impossible, a principle he says sits behind every challenge he takes on.