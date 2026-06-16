Ghana's Thomas Partey will miss the World Cup match against Panama after being denied entry into Canada due to undisclosed criminal charges in the UK, officials confirm.

Thomas Partey , the Ghana ian midfielder, will miss his country's World Cup opener against Panama due to a visa denial in Canada . The 33-year-old, currently playing for Villarreal in Spain, was barred from entering Canada because he had declared to officials that he had never been arrested or charged, a statement contradicted by ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian government attempted to secure special permission for Partey to enter Canada solely for the match in Toronto, but that appeal was rejected by a federal court in Ottawa. The court's ruling highlighted that there was no serious issue with the initial visa refusal, emphasizing that Partey failed to disclose that he faces multiple criminal charges for sexual violence in the UK.

These charges include seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, allegations made by four different women covering incidents between 2020 and 2022. Partey has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial next year. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada stated to the BBC that Canada's approach remains consistent: hosting major international events does not alter the country's immigration laws. Every individual seeking entry is assessed based on available facts and applicable legal standards.

Partey, a former Arsenal player, has earned over 50 caps for Ghana since his debut in June 2016. When asked about the situation, he remarked, "My business is to play with the cards that I have in front of me.

" Ghana's next matches are against England in Boston on June 23 and against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27, where Partey's participation remains uncertain given his ongoing legal challenges and travel restrictions





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