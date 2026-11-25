Thomas Markle faces federal indictment in Los Angeles for possession of child sexual abuse material. The 82-year-old is in custody in Florida after violating house arrest terms.

Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been indicted by a California grand jury on two counts of possession of images of child sexual abuse. The legal action follows an FBI investigation that uncovered illegal material linked to the former Royal family relative during his time in the Philippines and Los Angeles.

Grand Jury Indictments and Evidence

The indictment alleges that Markle possessed 35mm negatives depicting child sexual abuse, including at least one image involving a prepubescent minor. Federal authorities seized dozens of images located on slides, film negatives, and in books at two rented storage facilities in Los Angeles.

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Prosecutors state that the seized evidence includes two images that appear to depict Markle himself with children who are either naked or in various states of undress. Court documents further allege that illegal photographs were stored in the Philippines, where he previously resided, as well as in the aforementioned Los Angeles storage units.

Custody Status and Mental Competency

Markle is currently in custody in Florida after he removed the ankle monitor attached as a condition of his house arrest. He is expected to be arraigned in the United States District Court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks to face the federal charges.

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A Florida judge recently ordered that Markle undergo a psychiatric examination. The order was issued after the court found reasonable cause to believe Markle is suffering from a condition rendering him mentally incompetent. This assessment aims to determine if he understands the nature and consequences of the proceedings or can assist properly in his defense.

Philippine Authorities and Initial Discovery

Philippine authorities have also moved to pursue legal action against Markle in Cebu, where he is said to have lived for over a year. Regional prosecutor Graeme Elmido confirmed that criminal complaints were filed last week, with police recommending charges for two counts of distributing child sexual abuse material and one count of possessing such material.

The legal troubles initially surfaced in October when the British tabloid The Sun reported that Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., discovered child sex abuse images while going through boxes in his father's former home in the Philippines. This discovery triggered the wider investigation that led to the current federal indictment.

Impact on Royal Family and Next Steps

Meghan Markle previously stated that she had blocked contact between Markle Sr. and her children over previous troubling and disturbing incidents. The situation adds further complexity to the ongoing estrangement between Meghan and her father, as well as her husband Prince Harry.

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Prince Harry, the second son of King Charles III, married Meghan, an American former actor, at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple left their royal duties in 2020 but returned to live in the United Kingdom with their two children in August.

As Markle awaits his arraignment in Los Angeles, he remains in custody in Florida pending psychiatric evaluation. The outcome of this evaluation will likely influence his ability to participate in his upcoming federal court proceedings. International coordination between US and Philippine law enforcement continues to determine further legal consequences for the defendant.