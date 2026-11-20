Thokozile Masipa urged women inmates to rebuild their lives, as officials called for rehabilitation and jobs for formerly incarcerated women in Johannesburg.

Retired judge Thokozile Masipa has told women serving prison sentences that they should not be defined by their crimes and deserve an opportunity to rebuild their lives. Speaking at the Beauty Beyond Bars dialogue at Johannesburg Correctional Facility on Friday, Masipa urged women inmates to believe in themselves and not give up on their future.

The event was hosted by the department of correctional services and Mother Africa Dialogues, and brought together women inmates and female leaders to discuss rehabilitation, dignity and second chances. It was held ahead of the annual '16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children' campaign.

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Masipa told the women to forgive themselves and believe that their next chapter could be better. She said being in prison did not mean a person's life was over, and that inmates were still human beings with something to offer society. She also encouraged them to start finding their freedom even while behind bars, adding that there are no dustbins for people.

Rehabilitation and Skills Training for Women Inmates

Deputy minister of correctional services Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said the department's responsibility is not only to keep people in prison, but also to rehabilitate them and prepare them for life after release. She said the department provides inmates with skills training and education, and some women have completed their matric while serving their sentences.

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Ntshalintshali said many women face difficulties finding work after leaving prison because of the stigma attached to having a criminal record. She called on businesses to give formerly incarcerated women opportunities to work and rebuild their lives.

Mother and Baby Unit Care at the Facility

Deputy minister Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said there were 16 mothers and 16 babies in the facility's mother and baby unit on the day of her visit. She said about 19 women were pregnant, with one woman at a hospital in labour at the time.

Ntshalintshali said the department is responsible for ensuring pregnant inmates receive antenatal care and are taken to hospital to give birth. After giving birth, the mothers return to the facility with their babies, and the department supports them to breastfeed and bond with their children.

Ntshalintshali said mothers can remain with their babies in prison until the children reach the age of two if their families are unable to take them. The department works with the department of social development to arrange placements, including foster care or adoption where necessary. She stressed that the babies should not be punished for the circumstances into which they were born, saying 'these kids did not choose to be born here.'

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The unit also has early childhood development facilities, where teachers care for the children and help with their development while their mothers attend to other activities. Ntshalintshali said the department works with other government departments to ensure the children's needs are met.

Public Protector Calls for Dignity and Equal Rights

Public protector's office representative Ponatshego Mogaladi said the rights to dignity, equality and freedom apply to everyone, including people in correctional facilities. She said the constitution is a promise that people's rights should be protected regardless of their circumstances.

Mogaladi said a correctional facility is not an ideal place for a child to grow up. She also raised concern about the limited number of complaints her office received from female inmates compared with male inmates. She said the office needs to establish whether women are unaware of their right to approach it, or whether other reasons explain the difference.

Mogaladi encouraged the women to keep planning for their lives outside prison. She told them that incarceration should not mean the end of their dreams.