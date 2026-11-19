Geordin Hill-Lewis was reinaugurated for a second term as Cape Town mayor and pledged stronger policing, jobs, services, affordable housing and cleaner public spaces.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has assured residents he will make good on his campaign promises as he steps back into the role for a second term.

He was reinaugurated on Thursday in the city council chambers. Hill-Lewis, who is the federal leader of the DA, based his plans on five promises. He said his priorities would be stronger policing, jobs, services, affordable housing and cleaner public spaces. On safety, he said every family deserves to feel safe in their own neighbourhood and every parent deserves to send a child to school without fear.

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Cape Town Mayor Builds Own Police Force

He said safety is not a luxury but the foundation on which opportunity is built. He took a swipe at the police, saying the city could not rely on them to protect residents and that it intended to continue building its own police resources. He said Cape Town can no longer count on SAPS to ensure the safety of Capetonians. He said the city will continue to build its own city police resources into a crime-busting force.

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He pledged to recruit, train and deploy a city detective unit during this term and to invest further in safety technology. Hill-Lewis also said he will not rest in the fight to secure the investigative powers officers need to help put criminals behind bars. He said this work would continue throughout his second term. On job creation, the mayor said this was a pledge he made during his previous tenure and he would be rededicating his incoming government to it.

Economic Growth Key to Lifting People Out of Poverty

He said everything the city does must help create the conditions for meaningfully faster economic growth. He said faster growth is needed so that more Capetonians can be lifted out of poverty. He described a simple and enduring truth: good government underpins investment, investment underpins economic growth, and economic growth is the only thing that creates the jobs and opportunities to lift people out of poverty.

During his reinauguration, Hill-Lewis told council members that service delivery would remain top of mind as he continued to lead the city. He cited record investments in water and sanitation, electricity grids, roads, stormwater, refuse removal and much more. He said those investments produced visible and tangible improvements that residents have recognised. He said that is the work to which the city dedicates itself again, every day for the next five years.

Focus on Water Sanitation and Affordable Housing

He promised to bring sewer blockages and spills down further across the city. He said the city will not stop with this work until it is done. Hill-Lewis conceded that affordable housing was a crucial need in the city due to its growth and more people arriving in search of a better life.

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However, he said this came at a cost. He said being a beacon of hope to people elsewhere is a strength, but it also places pressure on resources, and on housing in particular. He said the city has to meet the pressure of this growth with a plan to speed up the construction and delivery of houses across Cape Town.

He said the city will ramp up its social and affordable housing programme, release even more city-owned land, and upgrade more informal settlements. He said the city will do all it can to move Capetonians out of informal structures and into dignified, safe and well-built homes. He promised rapid progress and said he cannot wait to hand over keys to beautiful new homes to many Cape Town families.

He said the council had to work together to promote cleaner public spaces to complement the city's extraordinary natural beauty. He also said he wanted to work towards a city where every resident could feel they belonged, that their contribution mattered and that their future was worth investing in.

However, he conceded that the council had a mammoth task ahead of them.