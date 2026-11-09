Sundowns lose 3-1 to USM Alger in CAF Super Cup, Komphela calls for character

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela said the team must bounce back after a 3-1 CAF Super Cup defeat to USM Alger, their first loss of the season. Coach Miguel Cardoso blamed a chaotic start after losing Nuno Santos in the warm-up and substituting Bryan Leon early.

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela says they must find a way to bounce back after their disappointing 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup final at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday.

The loss came just a few weeks after their shock exit in the Champions League preliminaries. It was also Sundowns first defeat this season across all competitions, and Komphela said they will need to show character in the coming weeks. This is how your character gets built, Komphela told the media during the mix zone after the match.

Also read USM Alger Dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns to Claim CAF Super Cup

Komphela Praises Team Character

And I do not think we are the first ones to go through this, and we are not going to be the last ones. Sundowns has been in situations where we needed to dust ourselves and show character. We have a great dressing room with experienced players, and a technical team that is strong enough and that has a way to focus on what has to be looked at. As they always say, this is breakfast for champions.

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Komphela also revealed the words of encouragement he received from a USM Alger player after the defeat and said this will motivate them. It is funny because as soon as the match came to an end, one of the players from USM Alger came through and said something very strange. He said, You guys are a big team, you will recover. For me, that was profound.

Sometimes in life, we need reminders about who we are and this is the one, he said. Komphela added that Sundowns wanted to win the final but the result did not fall their way. We wanted to win it, unfortunately, it could not fall our way. You do not want to start throwing forward and get paralysed by the fact that you start looking at things that are coming.

But where we are, we are hurting and also for our supporters. And the fact that you are the Champions League winners, when you play folks who are also winners, but in the Confederation Cup, logic or common sense or expectation would be Champions League winners should win and sometimes football is not like that. We regret the result, we wanted it different. Unfortunately, it did not come our way.

Cardoso Blames Chaotic Start

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso pointed to a chaotic start, including losing key player Nuno Santos during the warm-up and having to substitute striker Bryan Leon just 15 minutes into the game. Of course, we can only speak about a very unfortunate match played in tricky circumstances. It is not normal that we lose a player during warm-up, where we should be preparing them to start, Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

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I think we also made mistakes that at this level are penalised by goals. Sundowns players Bathusi Aubaas, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba and Malibongwe Khoza were seen looking dejected on the bench during the Caf Super Cup defeat to USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday. The defeat is a setback for the club, which had entered the match as Champions League winners. USM Alger, the Confederation Cup winners, took the title with a 3-1 victory.

The result adds pressure on Sundowns after their earlier shock exit from the Champions League preliminaries. Komphela said the squad has the experience and the technical support to respond. He stressed that the players must regroup and focus on the challenges ahead. The coach also said the pain of the defeat is shared by the supporters and everyone at the club.

Sundowns Look to Regroup

Sundowns will now need to regroup as they look to recover from their first loss of the season. The club has faced setbacks before, and Komphela believes the current squad has the character to recover. The technical team, he said, is strong enough to analyse what went wrong and address the issues. The coming weeks will show whether Sundowns can respond.

Sowetan reported that the defeat has left the team hurting, but Komphela remains hopeful that the experience will build character. He said the words from the USM Alger player were a reminder of the club's stature and potential. The coach insisted that Sundowns must now focus on the future and not be paralysed by the setback.