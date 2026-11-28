The Western Cape High Court has set aside parliament's Phala Phala panel report that recommended impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the ruling does little to erase public skepticism over the cash-stuffed sofa at his farm.

The Western Cape High Court has set aside parliament's Phala Phala panel report, delivering a legal victory to President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the political ramifications of the cash-stuffed sofa at his farm remain very much alive.

The judgment was delivered by judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana. It constituted a stinging rebuke of former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, who led the panel that recommended Ramaphosa be subjected to impeachment proceedings following the theft of a large sum of dollar bills from his farm. Mabindla-Boqwana said Ngcobo's panel misconstrued its mandate and the legal tests required in its inquiry.

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Instead of determining whether sufficient evidence existed to show that Ramaphosa committed impeachable offences, the panel wrongly lowered the threshold to a bare prima facie test. The court also found that Ngcobo's panel relied heavily on unverified hearsay evidence, which is a material error of law.

This relates to statements by former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser, who in his complaint to the police repeated what he had been told by others rather than describing what he witnessed for himself. The court found this was irrational. It further found that the panel exceeded its mandate and evaluated matters that went beyond the formal charges Ramaphosa was originally called to answer on the matter.

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Legal Error In Panel Report

The question many will ask is why Ngcobo, a seasoned jurist, made what appear to be elementary errors in law. Was he on a frolic of his own or pursuing an agenda yet to become apparent? Whatever the legalities, ordinary people will see this ruling as only a technical victory, and that is what it is.

Ramaphosa should in the ordinary course of events be able to cite this judgment to make the point that he has been cleared of potential malfeasance or the commission of a crime, then move on with his life. They will ask, justifiably, why Ramaphosa had kept so many dollars, he says it was $580,000, in a couch at his Phala Phala farm. This instead of keeping the money in the bank as ordinary people would do.

Questions Over Phala Phala Cash

Ramaphosa's explanation was that the money was the proceeds of a sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman, who mysteriously chose to effect the transaction on Christmas Day, and in cash. The related question is why the businessman never bothered to take possession of his expensive purchase. All of this comes in an environment where the country is battling to curb organised crime and damage done by the illicit economy.

Only last week, former South African Revenue Services commissioner Edward Kieswetter urged better co-operation among the country's agencies in combating the scourge. Indeed, Ngcobo and his team may have misdirected themselves on the question of whether the president had a case to answer as a result of the Phala Phala saga, thereby derailing his potential impeachment. While he may celebrate the judgment as a victory, Ramaphosa may not be out of the woods entirely.

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For a president who came into office on a platform of fighting corruption, he must still contend with the lingering stench around Phala Phala. It will continue to cast a cloud over his presidency and undermine his professed crusade against criminality and corruption until he provides a satisfactory and credible explanation to the nation.