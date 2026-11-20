Indalo Hotels and Leisure Group unveils plans for a R2.5bn ThirtyFour18 mixed-use tower in Cape Town. Construction starts April 2027 with completion in April 2031 on the Foreshore site.

The ThirtyFour18 project represents a major R2.5bn investment in Cape Town's urban landscape. This 35-storey mixed-use development is scheduled to break ground in April 2027. The construction timeline is expected to take four years. The project will achieve full completion by April 2031. Developers have confirmed these targets are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

ThirtyFour18 Project Details and Location

The development will occupy a specific 1,680m² site in front of CTICC 2. The location is situated on Heerengracht Street in the Foreshore district. The building's name, ThirtyFour18, refers to its precise GPS coordinates. This naming convention highlights the technical precision of the site selection. The tower will stand next to the Civic Centre in Cape Town's Foreshore. This positioning places the structure in a high-visibility commercial zone.

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Mixed-Use Components and Affordable Housing

Plans for the site include a diverse mixed-use precinct. The development will feature affordable housing units for residents. It also includes dedicated retail shops and commercial office space. These components are designed to create a vibrant urban community. The project integrates public and community facilities into the design. This approach aims to enhance the local infrastructure significantly.

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Stakeholders and Indalo Hotels Role

Indalo Hotels and Leisure Group is driving the ThirtyFour18 initiative. The group operates as a subsidiary of Afrirent Holdings. They are working alongside additional development partners on the project. Tsabedze has described Cape Town as a clear investment choice. He cited the city's development environment as a key factor. The City's responsiveness to business needs was also highlighted. These factors influenced the decision to locate the tower here.

Engineering Challenges and Future Impact

Building on the Foreshore site presents significant engineering challenges. The location is squeezed between the CTICC and a busy arterial road. This tight confinement leaves limited space for construction equipment. There is also restricted room for material deliveries. The development aims to demonstrate innovative engineering solutions. It seeks to contribute to Cape Town's economic growth. The project is designed to attract visitors and business. It will create employment opportunities for the local workforce. This landmark development shows what is achievable through collaboration. It serves as a testament to investment in the region.