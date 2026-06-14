Thirteen World Cup Federations Condemn UEFA Chief's 'Uninteresting Matches' Remark

A joint statement from thirteen national football associations, including debutants Cape Verde, Curaçao and Uzbekistan, strongly rejects UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin's reported comment that the expanded 48-team World Cup would feature many 'completely uninteresting' matches. The signatories argue that every fixture holds immense importance for players, fans and nations, and that such statements fail to recognize the sacrifices and aspirations of smaller footballing countries.

A coalition of thirteen national football federations, representing World Cup participating countries, has strongly criticized UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin for his reported comments describing matches in the expanded tournament as 'completely uninteresting'.

The joint statement, issued on Sunday, directly rebuts remarks attributed to Ceferin in the Slovenian newspaper Delo, where he suggested that the increase from 32 to 48 teams would dilute quality and produce many inconsequential fixtures. The signatories, which include debutants Cape Verde, Curaçao and Uzbekistan alongside established football nations such as Algeria, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Tunisia, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo, emphasized that everymatch holds profound significance for their players, supporters, and communities.

They argued that such characterizations dismiss the immense effort, sacrifice, and ambition required to qualify and compete on the global stage, stating: 'For our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match.

' The statement underscored that all participating nations deserve respect, each having earned their place through merit, and that every supporter retains the right to dream. The associations described Ceferin's perspective as 'deeply disappointing' and a failure to recognize the worldwide impact of the tournament's expansion, which allows smaller nations to experience the 'pulse of the World Cup.

' In a nuanced response, a UEFA spokesperson, when contacted by AFP, did not explicitly deny the quotes but directed journalists to a recent interview where Ceferin avoided the topic of expansion. This diplomatic deflection contrasts with the unified front presented by the thirteen federations, who collectively assert that the spirit of the World Cup transcends competitive balance, embedding itself in national pride and global representation.

The controversy highlights a growing tension between traditional football powerhouses, often perceived as guarding the sport's elite status, and emerging football nations championing inclusivity. For the debutant teams, the tournament represents a historic milestone, the culmination of decades of development, and any suggestion of their matches being 'uninteresting' undermines their achievement and the emotional investment of their fans. The statement's language is firm yet respectful, reflecting a desire to challenge the narrative without alienating the broader football community.

The signatories span multiple confederations, symbolizing a cross-continental alliance that could influence future debates on tournament format and governance within FIFA. While Ceferin's quoted remarks may have been taken out of context or misrepresented, the reaction reveals deep-seated sensitivities about equity and recognition in international football. The expansion to 48 teams, a policy championed by FIFA, aims to broaden participation but has drawn criticism from some quarters concerned about sporting integrity.

This incident puts a spotlight on those criticisms through the lens of the very nations the expansion was designed to benefit, who now feel undervalued. The joint statement serves as a powerful reminder that the World Cup's value cannot be measured solely by match quality or star power; it is also a platform for unity, inspiration, and the celebration of diverse footballing cultures.

As the tournament approaches, this public dispute may prompt a clarification or apology from UEFA, or it could fuel further debate about the role of continental leaders in respecting all members of the global football family. The thirteen associations have successfully framed the issue as one of respect versus elitism, a narrative likely to resonate widely beyond the tactical discussions of competition format





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World Cup UEFA Aleksander Ceferin Football Expansion 48 Teams National Federations Joint Statement Cape Verde Curaçao Uzbekistan Algeria Ghana Egypt Morocco Senegal Ivory Coast South Africa Tunisia Haiti DR Congo Tournament Format Football Governance

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