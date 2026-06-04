Thirsti Groundwater Abstraction Dispute

Environmental justice groups have questioned Thirsti’s groundwater abstraction at its KwaZulu-Natal facility, alleging use beyond its authorisation. The dispute centres on a water use licence application through which Thirsti is seeking authorisation to abstract 281 371 cubic metres of groundwater annually from eight boreholes. Thirsti’s existing general authorisation permits abstraction of only 36 000 cubic metres of groundwater from a single borehole, with the remainder alleged to be unlawful. The groups also claim wastewater is discharged within 500m of a wetland and into a river without authorisation.

Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. Environment al justice groups have questioned Thirsti ’s groundwater abstraction at its KwaZulu-Natal facility, alleging use beyond its authorisation as the company seeks a water use licence from the department.

The dispute centres on a water use licence application through which Thirsti is seeking authorisation to abstract 281 371 cubic metres of groundwater annually from eight boreholes. Thirsti’s existing general authorisation permits abstraction of only 36 000 cubic metres of groundwater from a single borehole, with the remainder alleged to be unlawful. The groups also claim wastewater is discharged within 500m of a wetland and into a river without authorisation.

The department became aware of the ‘exceedance of groundwater abstraction volumes’ during a compliance inspection on 24 November 2020, and the facility’s operations were confirmed to be lawfully operating under the General Authorisation. However, an audit of the authorisation was recommended, and the company was directed to provide an action plan detailing rectification of non-compliances.

The licensing process assesses current and proposed water uses, operational requirements, potential impacts, and applicable legislative considerations, but where non-compliance is found, DWS will act, including ordering reduced abstraction and pursuing financial recovery for unlawful use





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Thirsti Groundwater Abstraction Water Use Licence Kwazulu-Natal Facility Normandien Near Newcastle Buffelshoek Farm Kwazulu-Natal’S Northern Drakensberg Strategic All Rise SEJN GCS Department Of Water And Sanitation Department Of Economic Development Tourism And Environmental Affairs Amajuba District Office Compliance Inspection Non-Compliance Action Plan Rectification Of Non-Compliances Financial Recovery For Unlawful Use

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