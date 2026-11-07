Thierno Barry Scores Twice as Everton Defeat Coventry 3-1

Thierno Barry nets twice to guide Everton past Coventry City, ending David Moyes's run as club record manager. Read the full match report.

Thierno Barry delivered a match-winning performance on Friday night, scoring two crucial goals to propel Everton to a 3-1 victory over Coventry City at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The 24-year-old striker's double completely shifted the momentum of the contest, silencing any early doubts about his form and validating the faith placed in him by the coaching staff.

Barry's Clinical Turnaround

Barry's second-half heroics were essential in overturning an early deficit. After Yann Gboho gave Coventry City the lead in the second half, Barry responded with ruthless efficiency. He netted both of his goals within a span of just five minutes, effectively ending the threat from the visitors and securing three vital points for the Toffees. This performance has silenced critics who pointed to his previous struggles, as Barry now boasts ten goals for the season. This tally already surpasses his total output from the entire 2025-26 campaign, marking a significant statistical turnaround. His current form includes six goals in his last seven appearances across all competitions, suggesting he has broken free from the slump that characterized his first season following his move from Villarreal.

Also read Thierno Barry Double Leads Everton Past Coventry To Fifth Place

Moyes Reflects On Record Tenure

Everton manager David Moyes praised Barry's clinical edge, noting that the striker had effectively answered his detractors. Moyes highlighted that while the team conceded a poor goal, the reaction from the players was exemplary. The manager emphasized the importance of Barry's contribution, stating that the goals were huge for the squad. Barry's performance also coincided with a personal milestone for Moyes, as he equaled Harry Catterick's record of 592 games in charge of Everton. Despite the team's struggles in previous seasons, Moyes maintained that he and the staff had always liked Barry and wanted him to continue scoring. Barry, for his part, expressed happiness, admitting that he studies video footage of the striker to improve his own game. Among all Premier League players, only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has scored more goals than Barry in all competitions this season.

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Lampard Disputes Referee Decisions

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated by several key decisions that he believed cost his team the match. Lampard, who previously managed Everton from January 2022 to January 2023, argued that big calls affected the outcome. He cited two rejected penalty appeals as pivotal moments. The first involved James Tarkowski pulling the hair of Caleb Yirenkyi, which Lampard felt was clear contact. The second concern involved Vitaliy Mykolenko and Taiwo Awoniyi on the edge of the box. Furthermore, Lampard disagreed with the VAR decision regarding Everton's second goal, which struck a player's hand. He insisted that conclusive angles showed the ball flicking off the hand, a judgment that VAR rejected despite review.

Fifth Place And Rising Confidence

Everton's victory moves them up to fifth place in the table, marking their third successive win in all competitions. The result bolsters their position in the upper half of the standings and provides a strong foundation for the remainder of the season. David Moyes acknowledged that Coventry made the game difficult, but he emphasized that their team managed to score the goals that mattered. The win serves as a confidence booster for a squad that has shown resilience under pressure. As the season progresses, Barry's continued form will likely be central to Everton's ambitions. The striker's ability to convert chances with precision suggests that he has fully integrated into the system. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if this hot streak can be maintained in upcoming fixtures. The team's improved standing reflects a collective effort, with Barry leading the charge in attack.