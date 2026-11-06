Thierno Barry Double Lifts Everton Past Coventry 3-1

Thierno Barry scored twice as Everton beat Coventry 3-1 on Friday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, moving David Moyes's side up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Thierno Barry extended his red-hot scoring run with a double as Everton beat Coventry 3-1 on Friday to climb into fifth place in the Premier League. The match was played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where David Moyes's side trailed after Yann Gboho scored early in the second half. Barry then turned the game in Everton's favour by netting twice within the space of five minutes.

Everton's win was their third successive victory in all competitions, and it came after the club had already beaten Newcastle in both the League Cup and the Premier League. Coventry, managed by Frank Lampard, remain in 16th place and have now lost three of their last four games.

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Barry's Goals Turn the Match Around

Thierno Barry scored both of Everton's goals that turned the match, after Yann Gboho had given Coventry the lead. Barry's second goal came four minutes after Gboho's strike, when Vitaliy Mykolenko swung an in-swinging cross into the Coventry area and Barry was left unmarked to thump a header past Carl Rushworth from close range.

Barry's first goal came from a rebound. His initial shot was saved, but the French striker pounced on the loose ball and prodded it home despite Coventry's appeals for handball. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall then wrapped up the result in the closing minutes, after Barry set him up with a pass in the 81st minute. Dewsbury-Hall lashed the ball past Rushworth from a tight angle.

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Gboho's goal was his first since his close-season move from Toulouse. The Ivory Coast midfielder somehow poked the ball past Jordan Pickford from six yards, despite being surrounded by three defenders, after Jack Rudoni's pass squeezed through Everton's slack marking.

Barry's Season and Moyes's Milestone

Thierno Barry has now scored 10 goals this season, which is already more than his total for the entire 2025-26 campaign. His first season with Everton, following his move from Villarreal, was difficult, but the 24-year-old has been in excellent form and has scored six goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions.

Moyes said earlier this week that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland should be worried about Barry replacing him as the Premier League's most lethal striker. Barry's 10 goals this season give that claim some weight, although it was made in a light-hearted spirit.

The victory also marked a personal landmark for Moyes. He equalled Harry Catterick's record of 592 games as Everton manager. Catterick won the First Division title and the FA Cup with the club, while Moyes, in his second spell in charge, is still waiting to end Everton's long trophy drought, which dates back to 1995.

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Lampard Protests Rejected Penalty Appeals

Frank Lampard was left frustrated by two rejected penalty appeals that could have changed the outcome for Coventry. Lampard, who managed Everton from January 2022 to January 2023, saw his side go close to taking an early lead when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto threaded a pinpoint pass to Jack Rudoni, but the midfielder shot straight at Jordan Pickford.

Coventry also believed Everton defender James Tarkowski should have been penalised and sent off for pulling Caleb Yirenkyi's hair. Tarkowski avoided any punishment. Coventry were also unhappy with VAR for the second time in the match, after Vitaliy Mykolenko's shove on Taiwo Awoniyi did not lead to a penalty immediately after halftime.

Grealish Absence and Next Steps for Everton

Everton recorded the win without Jack Grealish, who has been suspended following a breach of discipline. The club's management has not been reported to have set out any further details beyond the suspension, which followed reports that Grealish skipped a training session.

Everton's result lifts them to fifth in the Premier League table, while Coventry's defeat leaves them under pressure in 16th place. The source does not specify Everton's next fixture, so the immediate focus for both clubs will be on their upcoming matches and whether Barry can continue his scoring form.