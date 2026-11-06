Thierno Barry Double Leads Everton Past Coventry To Fifth Place

Thierno Barry scored two goals to help Everton defeat Coventry 3-1 in the Premier League. David Moyes reached a managerial milestone as the team climbs to fifth place in the standings.

Thierno Barry extended his impressive scoring streak by netting twice to lead Everton to a 3-1 victory over Coventry City. The result, achieved at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, moves David Moyes's side up to fifth place in the Premier League standings. This win marks Everton's third successive victory across all competitions, highlighting a significant shift in momentum for the club.

Barry Goals Turn The Tide

Coventry initially took the lead through Yann Gboho early in the second half. However, Thierno Barry proved decisive by scoring two goals within a five-minute span. His first strike came with a close-range header from a Vitaliy Mykolenko cross. He followed it moments later by tapping in a rebound after his initial shot was saved by the Coventry goalkeeper.

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Managerial Milestones And Records

David Moyes celebrated a notable career milestone during this fixture. The match marked his 592nd game in charge of Everton, equalling the club record previously held by Harry Catterick. While Catterick won the First Division title and the FA Cup during his tenure, Moyes continues his second spell managing the club with hopes of ending a trophy drought dating back to 1995.

Controversy And Penalty Appeals

Coventry manager Frank Lampard expressed frustration over two rejected penalty appeals. Officials did not award a spot-kick for a penalty after James Tarkowski pulled Caleb Yirenkyi's hair. VAR also failed to penalize Vitaliy Mykolenko for a shove on Taiwo Awoniyi immediately after the half-time whistle. These decisions left Lampard feeling his side was denied potential game-changing moments.

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Extended Barry Scoring Streak

The 24-year-old striker has now reached 10 goals this season, surpassing his total for the entire 2025-26 campaign. Thierno Barry has scored six times in his last seven appearances in all competitions. David Moyes recently stated that Manchester City star Erling Haaland should be concerned about Barry potentially replacing him as the league's most lethal striker.

Completion And Team Context

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored in the closing minutes to secure the third goal for Everton. The victory was achieved without suspended player Jack Grealish following a disciplinary breach. This result follows previous wins over Newcastle in both the League Cup and Premier League, demonstrating Everton's growing consistency under their current management structure.