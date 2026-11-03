South Africa new vehicle sales hit 61,890 in October, up 10.4% year on year

South Africa recorded its highest monthly new vehicle sales of 2026 in October with 61,890 units, up 10.4% year on year, as Toyota led the market and Suzuki set a monthly record.

South Africa recorded its highest monthly new vehicle sales total of the year in October, with 61,890 vehicles sold locally. This came despite October being the first full month following September's interest-rate increase, and higher fuel costs also failed to dampen sales.

According to figures from industry body Naamsa, sales were 10.4% higher than in October 2025. Sales for the first 10 months of 2026 totalled 554,081 vehicles, an increase of 12.3% from 493,427 a year earlier. This leaves the market on course to finish the year well ahead of last year's performance. The purchases are unfolding against a challenging household cost environment.

Also read South Africa Vehicle Sales Surge 10.4% in October Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Two interest rate increases this year have taken the prime lending rate to 10.75%, while fuel prices have surged to record-high levels, driven largely by international oil market shocks and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Customers are still making careful decisions about what they can afford, and a stronger overall sales figure does not mean that pressure on household budgets has eased, said Brandon Cohen, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers' Association (Nada).

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Rental Industry Drives Passenger Car Sales Growth

Last month's growth was driven mostly by passenger car sales, which reached 45,084 units, a 13.6% increase over October 2025. The car rental industry accounted for 21.4% of these sales. Rental purchases reflect different needs from those of a family replacing its car or a small business buying a bakkie. For retailers, understanding who is buying is as important as knowing how many vehicles have been sold, Cohen said.

Light commercial vehicle sales, including bakkies and minibuses, increased by 2.2% to 13,689 units. Medium commercial truck sales rose 0.9% to 770 units, while heavy truck and bus sales increased by 8.1% to 2,347 units. Dealerships accounted for an estimated 78% of October's sales, compared with 81.4% reported in September. Rental companies' share increased from 13.8% to 16.5% of all sales.

Rising Fuel Costs Boost Hybrid And Electric Vehicle Demand

Rental purchases were an important part of October's sales result as we approach the year-end travel period, said Cohen. These purchases reflect different needs from those of a family replacing its car or a small business buying a bakkie. For retailers, understanding who is buying is as important as knowing how many vehicles have been sold. Rising fuel bills are also encouraging more hybrid and electric vehicle sales.

Cumulative sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles, reached 22,389 units in the first nine months of the year, already 34% above the full-year 2025 total. Plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles now account for just over half of these sales, with traditional hybrids making up the rest. Toyota retained its dominant market leadership in October with 14,495 domestic sales.

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Toyota And Suzuki Lead October Vehicle Brand Rankings

In second place was Suzuki Auto, which set a new monthly sales record of 7,292 units, surpassing its previous record of 6,890 units set in October 2025. In third was Volkswagen (6,515), followed by Ford (3,353), Hyundai (3,207), GWM (2,919), Chery (2,754), Kia (2,233), Isuzu (2,123) and Jetour (2,102) rounding out the top 10. The best-selling vehicles in October were led by the Toyota Hilux with 3,820 units.

Next came the VW Polo Vivo on 2,580, the Ford Ranger on 2,381, the Suzuki Swift on 2,344, the Chery Tiggo 4 Cross on 1,924, the Toyota Corolla Cross on 1,723, the Isuzu D-Max on 1,644, the Toyota Starlet Cross on 1,611, the Hyundai Grand i10 on 1,430 and the Haval Jolion on 1,343.

Other notable sellers included the Kia Sonet on 1,317, the Suzuki Ertiga on 1,234, the Suzuki Fronx on 1,118, the Toyota Vitz on 1,091, the Toyota Starlet on 1,081, the VW Polo on 991, the Toyota Urban Cruiser on 939, the Toyota Fortuner on 894, the Toyota Rumion on 777, the Jetour T2 on 753, the VW T-Cross on 739, the Omoda C5 on 726, the GWM P-Series on 666, the Jetour Dashing on 646, the Tata Tiago on 645, the Mahindra XUV 3XO on 615, the Toyota Hiace on 600, the VW Polo Sedan on 563, the Suzuki Baleno on 556 and the Renault Triber on 551. Suzuki had a record month, with the Swift its best-selling model.

The brand's 7,292 sales surpassed its previous record of 6,890 units set in October 2025. The figures were sourced from Lightstone and Naamsa.