Themba Mathibe case: NPA expresses concern over lack of formal inquiry before case was struck off the roll

The Alexandra Magistrates' Court's decision to strike off the fraud case against Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) chief executive officer Themba Mathibe has sparked controversy, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) expressing concern that no formal inquiry was conducted under section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act before the matter was removed from the roll.

The Alexandra Magistrates' Court 's decision to strike off the fraud case against Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) chief executive officer Themba Mathibe has sparked controversy, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) expressing concern that no formal inquiry was conducted under section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act before the matter was removed from the roll.

The case, which involves allegations of corruption and failure to provide a satisfactory explanation for having R321,000 in cash, has been inactive since the court declined to grant further time and struck the matter off the roll, ruling there was no basis to keep the case active while investigations remained incomplete. The NPA has confirmed that it intends to re-enrol the matter once investigations are finalised, but the City has stated that it will not take further action on Mathibe's appointment as there has been no conviction or formal finding against him.

The case also unfolds against the backdrop of scrutiny surrounding Mathibe's roles at JDA and Joshco, and ongoing political contestation around executive appointments within municipal entities. The City has stated that it will continue to respect the principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty and will only take action based on clear evidence and proper process.

The NPA has noted that it is engaging with SAPS to expedite outstanding investigations with a view to re-enrol the case as soon as it is reasonably possible. The matter remains open but inactive before the court, with the NPA signalling its intention to return. The absence of a formal inquiry under section 342A does not invalidate the ruling, but it frames the procedural debate around how the delay was assessed.

The legal effect of striking a matter off the roll is procedural rather than substantive, and the case may be reinstated once investigations are complete. The City has also stated that Joshco has received formal communication about matters being considered by law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, and the entity is fully committed to cooperating with all lawful investigations.

The case highlights the importance of proper procedure and the need for formal inquiries to be conducted in a timely manner, particularly in cases involving allegations of corruption and misconduct. The NPA's statement suggests that such a formal inquiry did not take place before the strike-off order was made, and the absence of that inquiry does not invalidate the ruling, but it frames the procedural debate around how the delay was assessed.

The case also underscores the need for transparency and accountability in the appointment of executives within municipal entities, and the importance of ensuring that any action taken is fair, based on clear evidence, and follows the proper process. The City's position is that the matter is being handled by law enforcement and, based on information from Mathibe's representatives, relates to his personal affairs.

The City will continue to respect the principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty and will only take action based on clear evidence and proper process. The NPA's engagement with SAPS to expedite outstanding investigations with a view to re-enrol the case as soon as it is reasonably possible is a positive step towards resolving the matter and bringing it to a close.

The case remains open but inactive before the court, with the NPA signalling its intention to return. The City's statement that it will continue to respect the principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty and will only take action based on clear evidence and proper process is a welcome commitment to due process and the rule of law.

The case highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the appointment of executives within municipal entities, and the need for formal inquiries to be conducted in a timely manner, particularly in cases involving allegations of corruption and misconduct. The NPA's statement suggests that such a formal inquiry did not take place before the strike-off order was made, and the absence of that inquiry does not invalidate the ruling, but it frames the procedural debate around how the delay was assessed.

The case also underscores the need for cooperation between law enforcement agencies and municipal entities in investigating allegations of corruption and misconduct, and the importance of ensuring that any action taken is fair, based on clear evidence, and follows the proper process. The City's statement that Joshco has received formal communication about matters being considered by law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, and the entity is fully committed to cooperating with all lawful investigations is a positive step towards resolving the matter and bringing it to a close.

The case remains open but inactive before the court, with the NPA signalling its intention to return. The City's approach is guided by fairness, accountability, and due process, and the City does not respond to matters through public speculation, but through proper governance and legal channels. Where there have been confirmed findings of misconduct or criminal wrongdoing, the City has acted decisively





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Themba Mathibe Johannesburg Development Agency National Prosecuting Authority Alexandra Magistrates' Court Section 342A Of The Criminal Procedure Act

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