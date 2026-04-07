Theft and Power Outages Cripple South Africa's Telecoms, Costs Surge

South Africa's telecommunications sector is struggling with soaring costs due to equipment theft and power outages. The latest Icasa report reveals a doubling of expenses for mobile and fibre operators, forcing them to divert funds from network expansion to repairs and backup power.

The South Africa n telecommunications sector is grappling with escalating challenges that are significantly hindering connectivity, primarily stemming from rampant theft of equipment and persistent power outages .

These issues are imposing a severe financial burden on mobile and fibre operators, with the costs associated with these challenges more than doubling within a single year, according to the latest State of the ICT Sector report released by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa). The report highlights a dramatic increase in the rate of telecoms equipment theft between 2024 and 2025, with the value of stolen equipment soaring from R69.6 million to R201.5 million, a staggering 189% increase. This surge in theft has become the dominant cost driver in the sector, potentially reflecting increased cable theft, a thriving market for reselling stolen equipment, or weaknesses in infrastructure protection. The shift between 2024 and 2025 signifies changing security challenges the sector faces. The report relied on data collected from various sources, including Statistics South Africa’s General Household Survey 2024, reports from the International Telecommunication Union for 2024 and 2025, an Ookla report, and a questionnaire administered by Icasa to licensees up to September 2025. This comprehensive data gathering provides a clear picture of the state of the ICT sector and the issues it faces. This data also enables Icasa to make appropriate decisions that will help these challenges.\The impact of these challenges extends beyond the direct cost of stolen equipment. Operators are also experiencing a sharp rise in expenses related to backup power solutions, such as batteries and generators, as well as the diesel fuel needed to run them during power outages. Sector-wide battery costs surged from R173.8 million in 2024 to R387.7 million in 2025, representing an increase of approximately R214 million. The number of batteries purchased also experienced a significant jump, rising from 44,708 to 84,829. Spending on generators mirrored this trend, climbing from R211.5 million to R426.8 million, an increase of roughly R215 million, with the number of generators bought more than doubling from 855 in 2024 to 1,969 in 2025. These increased expenditures on backup power equipment are indicative of the critical need to maintain network functionality during periods of load shedding and other power disruptions. The Association of Comms & Technology (ACT) emphasizes that the combined effect of power outages and infrastructure theft is forcing mobile operators to reallocate funds originally designated for network expansion to the crucial task of repairing and maintaining existing infrastructure. Even though Eskom has officially ended load shedding, power outages persist across various municipalities, which is affecting everyone.\ACT highlights that areas subject to load reduction, often including high-density, lower-income communities, are projected to endure outages until at least 2027. Furthermore, telecommunications networks require constant power to operate, and the industry is reporting higher diesel consumption due to power outages and vandalism, as vandalism rates tend to increase during power disruptions. Consumers expect uninterrupted mobile services, regardless of power supply fluctuations. Icasa imposes quality-of-service obligations on its licensees, which require a minimum of 90% uptime on voice call services. The ACT has been advocating for Icasa to relax these obligations in specific situations, such as during power outages or instances of infrastructure vandalism, as it is nearly impossible for operators to meet these requirements under current conditions. Prior to the 2024 state of the nation address, mobile operators, through ACT, requested the national treasury to extend diesel rebates to the telecoms sector, but the request was denied. Telecoms infrastructure is essential for society. Stronger cooperation between the industry, government, and law enforcement is needed to address the escalating challenges. Furthermore, the report finds that 5G upgrades often follow the availability of devices, and that is why most users in rural areas still rely on 2G and 3G connectivity. The business case for 5G does not yet exist there. Another factor is that power outages, theft, and vandalism are forcing operators to reallocate funds earmarked for network expansion towards network resilience. A multidisciplinary task team established in 2022 to coordinate efforts to combat vandalism and theft across various sectors, including national treasury, the department of justice, and the SAPS, has reportedly not met for at least six months. The ACT highlights that threats to telecoms infrastructure pose a threat to the broader economy and public safety, citing examples such as a dropped call to an ambulance or the police. More effective collaboration between the industry, government, and law enforcement is needed, alongside greater recognition of infrastructure crime as a serious economic threat





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