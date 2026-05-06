The Wits Standard Bank Piano Festival Returns to Johannesburg for a Celebration of Acoustic Mastery

An exploration of acoustic excellence featuring eight world-class pianists in an intimate setting at Wits University from May 8-10, 2026.

In the vibrant urban landscape of modern South Africa, the term 'piano' has increasingly become a linguistic shortcut for Amapiano. This bass-heavy, electronic genre has captured the hearts of the youth and dominated global dancefloors, embedding itself deeply into the cultural fabric of the nation.

However, the Wits Standard Bank Piano Festival seeks to pivot the conversation back toward the instrument's ancestral and acoustic roots. This festival is not about electronic beats, but about the purity, nuance, and raw emotion of the acoustic piano. It aims to recapture that rare, breathless silence that descends upon a room just moments before a performer's fingers touch the ivory keys—a moment of collective anticipation that defines the live chamber music experience.

Now entering its second edition, the festival is scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 May 2026 at the Chris Seabrooke Music Hall, located within the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. This venue is a specialized sanctuary for chamber music, offering a level of intimacy that is becoming increasingly scarce in the city's sprawling cultural scene.

To ensure the highest sonic quality, all performances will utilize a Shigeru Kawai concert grand piano, an instrument renowned for its clarity and tonal richness. Curator Carlo Mombelli, an acclaimed composer and educator, emphasized that the hall allows the audience to engage with the piano in its most authentic form, focusing on the delicate relationship between the musician, the instrument, and the listener.

Malcolm Purkey, the Consulting Director of Wits Theatre, further noted that the university serves as a crossroads where artistic traditions evolve, providing a vital platform for South African voices to engage in a global musical dialogue. The festival's programming is a masterclass in diversity, featuring eight exceptional pianists across four double-bill concerts. The opening night on Friday, 8 May, will showcase the talents of Thembi Dunjana and Thandi Ntuli, two pillars of contemporary South African jazz.

Dunjana, a product of the University of Cape Town with both a Bachelor and Master of Music, is celebrated for treating indigenous Black traditions as living, breathing foundations for her compositions rather than static museum pieces. Her acclaimed work has already garnered multiple Mzantsi Jazz Awards and has seen her perform on prestigious stages such as Dizzy’s Club at the Jazz at Lincoln Center. Joining her is Thandi Ntuli, a Standard Bank Young Artist known for her genre-fluid approach.

Ntuli has collaborated with international heavyweights like Wynton Marsalis and Shabaka Hutchings, and her latest work, Mnana, is deeply informed by her isiXhosa and Sepedi heritage. Beyond the contemporary stars, the festival honors the veterans and versatile masters of the craft.

The lineup includes the legendary Schilder, whose roots in the Kaapse Klopse traditions of Cape Town have influenced over 40 album appearances, and Yenana, a SAMA-winning producer whose melodies draw heavily from Xhosa traditions and who has performed at the Royal Albert Hall. The event also highlights the intellectual and technical depth of the instrument through performers like Prins, a piano lecturer at the University of Pretoria and a Standard Bank Young Artist, who will tackle the demanding works of Ravel and Debussy.

Additionally, the festival welcomes the sounds of Dyer, whose 2023 album Radio Sechaba explores the intersections of identity, soul, and groove. This gathering is more than just a series of concerts; it is a celebration of musicality and the enduring power of live performance. By bringing together diverse styles—from the rigorous structure of classical music to the improvisational freedom of jazz—the Wits Standard Bank Piano Festival creates a tapestry of sound that reflects the complexity of the South African identity.

Tickets for these intimate performances are priced at R300 per concert and can be secured via Webtickets. Given the limited seating capacity of the Chris Seabrooke Music Hall, early booking is highly recommended for those wishing to witness this intersection of talent and tradition in the heart of Johannesburg





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