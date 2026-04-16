The White Lotus Sets Sail for French Riviera: Season 4 Filming Begins Amidst Cannes Glamour

Filming for the highly anticipated fourth season of HBO's acclaimed series, The White Lotus, has commenced on the French Riviera. The upcoming season will be set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival, with production taking place at iconic locations including Airelles Château de la Messardière and Hôtel Martinez. The series will feature a new star-studded cast, including Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Vincent Cassel, and Heather Graham, promising a fresh exploration of wealth, privilege, and human dynamics in a luxurious European setting.

Production for the highly anticipated fourth season of the critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus has officially commenced on the picturesque French Riviera . This latest installment of the satirical black comedy, renowned for its dissection of wealth, privilege, and human foibles within opulent resort settings, will unfold against the glamorous backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival .

While specific filming locations are being kept under wraps, HBO has confirmed that the narrative will predominantly be set along the Cote d’Azur, a celebrated stretch of the Mediterranean coastline. Although certain scenes are slated for production in Paris, the heart of the story will remain firmly rooted in the alluring landscapes of the French Riviera. The fictional White Lotus resort, which rebrands and relocates to a new luxury destination each season, will manifest this year as the White Lotus du Cap, cleverly reimagined within the walls of the real-life Airelles Château de la Messardière. Another iconic French establishment, the Hôtel Martinez, will also be transformed to serve as the fictional White Lotus Cannes, promising a visually stunning and thematically rich setting for the unfolding drama. The forthcoming season boasts an impressive ensemble cast, further fueling anticipation among fans. Joining the ranks are acclaimed actors Helena Bonham Carter, known for her roles in Harry Potter and The Crown, and the celebrated British comedian Steve Coogan. Adding to the international allure, the series will also feature prominent French actor Vincent Cassel, recognized for his work in Black Swan and Ocean’s Twelve, and American actress Heather Graham, a familiar face from Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. These new additions are expected to bring fresh dynamics and compelling performances to the already star-studded franchise. Previous seasons of The White Lotus have transported viewers to exotic locales such as Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, featuring memorable performances from an array of talented individuals, including Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza, and Walton Goggins. The consistent success and critical acclaim of the series across its diverse settings underscore creator Mike White’s ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with global audiences. The shift to the French Riviera signifies a new chapter for the show, promising a blend of cinematic beauty, sharp social commentary, and the signature dark humor that has become its hallmark. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details about the plot and the specific characters who will populate this latest luxury getaway. The announcement of filming commencing marks a significant milestone, bringing the beloved series one step closer to its return to television screens. The allure of the Cannes Film Festival and the French Riviera provides an inherently dramatic and visually rich environment, perfectly suited for The White Lotus's exploration of human relationships and societal critiques. The anticipation for season four is palpable, with the promise of new destinations, new characters, and the continuation of the incisive storytelling that has captivated viewers worldwide. The strategic choice of the French Riviera, a region synonymous with glamour and intrigue, is poised to deliver another unforgettable season of the Emmy-winning drama





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