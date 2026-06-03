The Unfinished Quest for Truth: Cradock Four Families Versus the State

An interview with Lukhanyo Calata underscores the decades-long struggle of apartheid victims' families to access information, raising critical questions about the democratic state's obligations and the moral imperative of truth over bureaucratic obstruction.

The recent broadcast on Power 98.7 featuring Lukhanyo Calata , son of Fort Calataone of the Cradock Four murdered by apartheid security forces in 1985, laid bare a painful and ongoing struggle.

More than four decades later, the families of the Cradock Four continue their quest for truth, accountability, and closure-fundamental elements every family deserves. The interview was heartbreaking, provoking listeners to express sadness, frustration, and disbelief that so many questions remain unanswered all these years later. It forces us to ask: how can a democratic South Africa, founded on principles of truth and reconciliation, still struggle to release records that could illuminate the fate of loved ones?

How can justice remain so delayed for those who have waited decades? What obligation does a democratic state have to those who sacrificed everything for its existence? These questions are now the focus of two concurrent legal matters. The first is a contempt of court application aimed at compelling the Department of Defence to release records related to the killing of the Cradock Four.

The second involves an appeal by former presidents regarding issues connected to the families' pursuit of justice through the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry. While the conversation spent more time on the contempt matter, Lukhanyo's stance on the latter was unmistakable. He believes former leaders of democratic South Africa should be standing with families in their search for truth, not legally opposing them.

Whether one agrees or not, the deeper question persists: what is the state's obligation to those who gave everything? Throughout the interview, one emotion resonated powerfully: anger. Not reckless or vengeful anger, but the simmering anger of a son who has waited decades. The anger of a family forced to fight repeatedly for information that should have been accessible long ago.

The anger of citizens who believed democracy would automatically bring truth. Yet alongside that anger burned an equally potent force: determination, persistence, tenacity, and grit. There was fire inhanyo's voice, but it was the fire of refusal to surrender to silence. Disappointment was there, but so was an unwavering commitment to pursue answers wherever they lead.

Even a cynic would have been compelled to listen. Even those weary of past conversations would have paid attention. Because this is not merely about one family; it is about all of us. Listening to Lukhanyo, I recalled my own journey years ago at the South African History Archive.

Through the Promotion of Access to Information Act, we sought apartheid-era records, believing democracy had opened pathways for truth. We thought archive access would help South Africans understand the machinery of oppression. Yet repeatedly we hit obstacles: national security claims, confidentiality, procedural hurdles, administrative delays. More than twenty years later, many of those same excuses persist.

How long does national security remain national security? At what point does protecting documents become protecting histories that demand public scrutiny? Too often, justice becomes the sacrifice. Families wait.

Communities wonder. History stays incomplete. Healing remains unfinished. The democratic project itself weakens.

History is not buried in dusty boxes. History lives in families. It lives in communities. It lives in the unfinished business of justice.

South Africa's transition taught us truth is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Truth allows victims to heal, societies to learn, future generations to understand what happened and why it must never recur. Without truth, reconciliation frays. Without truth, rumours flourish.

Without truth, wounds stay open. Therefore, the fight for records on the Cradock Four is not just an administrative dispute. It is a moral question. It asks whether democratic South Africa is prepared to confront every corner of its history, even when inconvenient. The irony is striking





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Cradock Four Lukhanyo Calata Truth And Reconciliation Promotion Of Access To Information Act Department Of Defence Khampepe Commission Apartheid Records Contempt Of Court Victims' Rights

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