The Struggle of Working Mothers

A working mother shares her experience of returning to work sooner than planned after giving birth, highlighting the challenges of balancing work and motherhood.

Like many working mothers , I went on maternity leave believing I had planned as best as I could. My employer paid me a percentage of my salary during the three months I was away.

On paper, it looked manageable. In reality, it was not. Suddenly, the salary that had previously carried me was expected to stretch further. It needed to support my household, my existing responsibilities and now a tiny human who depended entirely on me.

Nappies, formula, wipes, medical expenses and the countless things nobody warns you about before becoming a parent quickly became part of the monthly budget. I wrote another email. This one was detailed and honest. I explained my circumstances and outlined my finances.

Looking back, it felt less like a negotiation and more like a plea. About six weeks after giving birth, I realised the arithmetics of motherhood and those of survival were not aligning. I would have to return to work sooner than I had planned. By then, a new editor had joined the publication while I was away.

When we finally met over the phone, he expressed concern about how quickly I was considering returning. He even offered suggestions on navigating the UIF system more effectively. I tried. I failed dismally.

Every fibre of my body wanted more time. More mornings. More naps together. More moments of simply learning who she was becoming.

It does not pause because you have given birth. It does not soften because you are tired. It demands that you keep moving, bruised and battered if necessary. At the same time, buyers are becoming more informed and selective.

Rather than purchasing solely on aesthetic appeal, many are paying closer attention to an artist's visibility, exhibition history and long-term development. While art remains a discretionary expense for many households, Molefe said a growing number of collectors continue to see it as part of a broader long-term wealth and legacy strategy. Even so, she cautioned against viewing art as a guaranteed investment, arguing that the strongest collections are built through knowledge, patience and genuine engagement with artists and their work





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Working Mothers Returning To Work Motherhood Balancing Work And Family

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