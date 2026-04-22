The Spar Group Overhauls Leadership Team to Boost Retailer Support and Marketing Unity

The Spar Group has appointed John Bradshaw as its first Chief Marketing Officer and Jerome Jacobs as MD of Grocery and Liquor, aiming to centralize marketing strategies and streamline supply chain operations to better support its network of independent retailers.

The Spar Group has officially announced a significant leadership restructuring aimed at revitalizing its market position and strengthening its operational consistency across Southern Africa. The company has appointed John Bradshaw , a veteran retail marketing executive with over two decades of industry expertise, to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Previously, Bradshaw served as the marketing director and head of omnichannel at Pick n Pay, where he was highly regarded for his role in scaling the successful Smart Shopper loyalty program. This appointment marks a major strategic pivot for Spar, which has historically relied on decentralized marketing efforts, with individual distribution centers and regional entities managing their own independent budgets and strategies. By centralizing the marketing function under Bradshaw, the group aims to unify its brand messaging and provide cohesive support to its independent retailers, ensuring they are better equipped to compete in a rapidly evolving and price-sensitive retail landscape. Simultaneously, the group has promoted longtime insider Jerome Jacobs to the position of Managing Director for Grocery and Liquor within the Southern African division. This appointment is viewed by industry analysts as a critical move to restore retailer trust and operational efficiency, particularly in the wake of past technical challenges. Jacobs, who has been with Spar for over three decades, brings an intimate knowledge of the organization’s supply chain, having served as the Managing Director of the North Rand division. His mandate is to bridge the gap between the corporate distribution centers and the store owners. By focusing on improving the reliability of deliveries, stabilizing pricing structures, and ensuring that promotional items are consistently available on shelves, Jacobs is tasked with reducing systemic friction and rebuilding the loyalty of the Spar Guild members who operate the stores. His leadership is expected to streamline logistics and merchandising, creating a more predictable environment for business owners who have faced significant margin pressures in recent years. These leadership changes come as the company seeks to stabilize its operations under the direction of new CEO Reeza Isaacs. While Isaacs brings strong financial acumen from his previous tenure at Woolworths, the addition of seasoned operators like Bradshaw and Jacobs signals a shift toward prioritizing deep-rooted retail experience to drive frontline growth. The objective is to foster a more synergistic relationship between the wholesale business and the retailers, ensuring that marketing campaigns are not just creative, but operationally supported by robust stock availability and competitive pricing. By aligning these two key pillars—marketing precision and supply chain execution—The Spar Group intends to enhance the daily experience of its retailers and ultimately provide a more reliable and rewarding shopping journey for the consumer. The integration of these roles is a clear acknowledgment that in a competitive market, the group must act as a cohesive partner to its shop owners to sustain long-term profitability and market share growth





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The Spar Group Retail Management John Bradshaw Jerome Jacobs Supply Chain Efficiency

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