The Second-Hand Clothing Crisis in East Africa: Challenges, Regulations, and Affordability

Gikomba in Nairobi is just one of many thriving markets dedicated to second-hand clothing in East Africa. Despite heavy rain, shoppers inch their way through crowded pathways, hunting for Gikomba's specialty - second-hand clothing, often imported from the US, Europe, and China. The East African Community (EAC), to which Kenya belongs, faces a challenge in building a thriving fashion industry due to the saturation of cheap cast-offs. To tackle this situation, some countries have imposed additional taxes or implemented stricter regulations on imported second-hand clothing. For instance, Uganda has introduced a 30% environmental levy on used clothing, which adds to a 35% import duty and 18% VAT already in place. In Kenya, the proposed taxation system to simplify things for importers was dropped as a result of backlash from Kenyans concerned about price rises. Despite the concerns, proponents argue that the second-hand clothing industry supports numerous people and creates limited job opportunities. The affordability of second-hand clothing, which allows the poorest individuals to have decent clothing, has also made it increasingly popular among the lower-upper class as well.

Gikomba in Nairobi is one of many huge markets dedicated to second-hand clothing in East Africa . A bustling market despite heavy rain, Gikomba is the largest open-air trading hub in the region, offering a wide range of used garments.

The source of these garments is mainly the US, Europe, and China, causing challenges for the East African Community (EAC) as it competes with cheap cast-offs. To boost the fashion industry and challenge imports, Kenya has implemented a 30% customs duty on used clothing, aiming to simplify the importing process.

However, opponents argue that this would hinder economic growth and job creation





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Second-Hand Clothing Gikomba Market East Africa East African Community (EAC) Kenya Challenges Regulations Affordability Job Creation Fashion Industry Taxation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's Immigration Dispute: Frustration Over Jobs, Crime, Service Delivery Eroding Support for Unauthorized MigrantsProtests in Durban sparked by frustrations over economic and social issues, including jobs, crime, and poor service delivery are increasingly influencing the immigration debate, putting pressure on the government to address undocumented migration.

Read more »

South Africa's agricultural sector faces challenges due to Middle East conflict, threat to jobs and businessesThe Middle East conflict has severely impacted South Africa's agricultural sector by causing a surge in fuel and fertilizer costs, leading to uncertainties in food production and supply. The disruption in trade conditions, with higher input prices, poses risks of job losses and company closures, affecting the government's revenue and GDP growth.

Read more »

Pakistan's Army Chief Arrives in Tehran for Mediation Efforts in Middle East WarPakistan's powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, arrived in Tehran on Friday to mediate in the Middle East war between Iran and the United States. The war broke out on February 28 when the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran, and a ceasefire on April 8 halted the conflict. However, negotiation efforts, including historic face-to-face talks hosted in Islamabad, have so far failed to yield a lasting agreement.

Read more »

African Ambassadors Boycott South Africa's Africa Day Event Over Concerns for Safety of Non-localsAfrican ambassadors plan to boycott the country's main Africa Day event in North West tomorrow due to concerns about the safety of their citizens, who have been harassed, assaulted, and made to produce documents showing their legal residency in South Africa.

Read more »