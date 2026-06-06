The Novelist's Quest for Belonging and History in 'The Map of Love' by Maggie O'Farrell

Maggie O'Farrell's 10th novel, 'The Map of Love', is an epic tale of an Irish mapmaker, his wife, and their four children, set against the backdrop of the Great Famine and the British Ordnance Survey. The novel delves into the universal stories of history, memory, land, family, home, identity, love, faith, and the self, as the family navigates their shifting sense of belonging and identity.

The starting point for novelist Maggie O’Farrell’s 10th book was a desire to find out more about her own family’s history. This quest became a full-scale expedition into the unmapped territory of every soul seeking a sense of belonging.

The novel is the epic tale of an Irish mapmaker, his wife, and their four children. But beneath it all runs the universal story of things frequently lost and occasionally rediscovered — history, memory, land, family, home, identity, love, faith, and the very self.

The novel opens in 1865, when Tomás, working for the British ordnance survey office in the south-west of Ireland, is visiting a remote peninsula to redraw maps that reflect the geographic changes that have occurred since half the Irish population died or emigrated during the Great Famine. O’Farrell says, ‘I set out to write a novel about a family surviving after this disaster, but I also wanted to recount the entire history of a country via one plot of land as well as describe the different ways of the people who settled on it.

I wanted to address the micro and the macro. ’ After a transcendental experience on the peninsula he is mapping, Tomás moves his family there, renting an abandoned cottage he rescues from ruin, a dwelling set against a standing stone with a history far more ancient than he could dream of. O’Farrell evokes the house as a living witness of history.

She writes, ‘ a thing both ancient and disjointed, an entity of addition and subtraction, a palimpsest of stone and wood and caulk and mud. Its existence here, on the peninsula, is proof that everything was once something else: nothing goes away. ’ ‘When I found out my great-grandfather had started working for the ordnance survey in 1848, that date really stopped me in my tracks.

I couldn’t imagine what it would have been like to be mapping in those years, considering why the maps needed to be revised — to account for this cataclysm and this massive population change, the geography changing. I wanted to focus on the stories of people who stayed in the country: how they survived, how they went on under that huge shadow cast by this disaster.

’ Tracking down her great-grandfather’s maps was not easy, ‘because the records from those times are quite scant’. She says, ‘One of the biggest stumbling blocks was finding out that if you were Irish and worked for the British ordnance survey in the early 19th century, you weren’t allowed to sign your own work — it had to be signed by a British officer.

I went through a huge number of field books and maps, going, ‘Well, that looks a bit like his handwriting, but I’m not sure … ’’ She says this frustrating labour gave her ‘a sense of maplessness’, with her having no clear idea of where she was or what direction she should take.

‘I could see his name in ledgers, and I could see his signature on pay slips, but in this mountain of material I couldn’t find his actual work. ’ ‘One of the records in Dublin suggested that some of the personnel were sent to Scotland, and since that’s where I live, I thought that maybe I should go to the Edinburgh archives, just to see if there was anything there.

I went along and said, ‘I’m looking for this man, these papers’, and they wheeled out this huge stack of field books and maps and said, ‘Yeah, here they are. ’ I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘What? This is all him?

’ And they said, ‘Yes, yes. ’ Because in Scotland he was allowed to sign his own name. I’d been looking for this man for 15 years, and I found all this information about a mile from my house. It was extraordinary.

It was like a crock of gold. ’ The novel resonates beyond the time it maps. O’Farrell says the novel is not just about the place itself, and what happens to the place, but also about what happens to people when they shift from the place where they were born.

‘It’s hard to disentangle the two: self and place. I think as humans we have a very strong sense of that: ‘We shall not cease from exploration / And the end of all our exploring / Will be to arrive where we started / And know the place for the first time. ’ Towards the end of his life, O’Farrell’s fictional mapmaker Tomás becomes desperate to find the unremembered place he was born.

He writes, ‘If he cannot have his map of the land, he would like at least this map of himself. It burns within him, the desire to find where he is from, to walk the soil where he began.

’ The same yearning is echoed by Tomás’s son, Liam, as he attempts to close the circle of his family’s wanderings: ‘Always, Liam carries within him the idea of what life might have been had his family stayed in the Lanes, who he might have been if he had never come west, never seen his father strapped to a table, never fallen under the spell of a resentful, score-settling priest.





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Irish History Great Famine British Ordnance Survey Irish Mapmaker Family Survival Shifting Sense Of Belonging Identity And Place Mapmaker's Journey Family's Wanderings Resilient Irish People History And Memory Land And Place Family And Home Love And Faith Self And Identity Mapmaker's Journey Family's Wanderings Resilient Irish People History And Memory Land And Place Family And Home Love And Faith Self And Identity

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