The Nieuwoudt Family's Journey to Turning a Remote Sheep and Tobacco Farm into a Wine Brand

The Nieuwoudt family's farm, which began as a sheep and tobacco farm, has transformed into an internationally renowned wine estate. The family's history, starting from over 100 years ago, highlights their resilience and determination in making a significant impact on South African wine industry.

For well over 100 years, the Nieuwoudt family has farmed one of the most remote parts of South Africa, turning it into an internationally acclaimed wine brand, Cederberg Wines.

The family first arrived in South Africa in the early 1700s and later diversified into fruit farming during the 1950s. In 1965, they planted table grape vines, which led to the subsequent planting of wine grapes in 1973. Over time, the family decided to change their farming operations entirely to vineyards, and within three years, a Cederberg Chardonnay earned a 4.5-star rating.

The estate's reputation has been established with numerous accolades, including gold for its Shiraz at the 2021 Syrah du Monde competition. The unusual environment, surrounded by wilderness and protected from diseases, gives the winery a major advantage





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New Cultivation Methods Family-Owned Business Global Recognition Unique Farming Practices Success Over Decades

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