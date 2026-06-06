The Misrepresentation of Civil Society in South Africa

The role of civil society in South Africa is being misrepresented as anti-development, but the country's history shows that organisations like the Treatment Action Campaign have played a crucial role in defending constitutional rights and promoting democratic participation.

The role of civil society in South Africa is being misrepresented as anti-development, but the country's history shows that organisations like the Treatment Action Campaign have played a crucial role in defending constitutional rights and promoting democratic participation .

The constitution was designed to protect ordinary people from abuses of power and ensure that freedom is accompanied by dignity and material justice. The Treatment Action Campaign is a defining example of democratic civil society in post-apartheid South Africa, having given life to rights that already existed on paper and demonstrated the importance of public participation and accountability in defending constitutional rights.

Environmental justice struggles are constitutional struggles, and communities that challenge toxic air pollution, oil and gas exploration, and large-scale industrial expansion are exercising their constitutional rights. However, civil society and community organisations are increasingly being portrayed as enemies of development, avoiding the question of development for whom and at whose cost.

The country's history shows that development has been narrowly defined through extraction and large-scale industrial expansion, with communities bearing the environmental burdens and remaining among the poorest and most neglected. People living next to coal plants struggle with unemployment, communities near refineries suffer from pollution-related illnesses, and rural areas targeted for extraction lack basic services long after companies have extracted wealth from the land.

Communities therefore have every right to ask difficult questions and demand meaningful consultation before projects proceed on their land





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