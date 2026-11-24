ActionSA took 5.67% nationally and became an arbiter in Gauteng's hung metros, as the ANC fell to its lowest share since 1994. Coalition talks under Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi may make Herman Mashaba Johannesburg mayor.

ActionSA has won leverage rather than power in South Africa's November 4 municipal elections, after the ANC fell to 30.76% of the national vote, its lowest share since 1994.

The result confirms the ANC's decline is structural rather than episodic. The ANC previously held 45.59% in 2021 and failed to win an outright majority in any metropolitan municipality. The DA finished second with 24.64%, won Cape Town outright and led in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay. Jacob Zuma's MK Party took 9.76% and displaced the ANC in eThekwini.

Also read ActionSA rejects DA final coalition offer for Gauteng metros, calls it April Fools joke

ActionSA gains leverage not power

Turnout rose to roughly 52%, and the additional voters did not rescue the governing party. ActionSA's national share of 5.67% placed it fifth, and it did not lead a single council. Yet fragmentation has given it significance its raw share does not capture. In Tshwane it took 22.07%, ahead of the ANC.

In Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg it placed third with 18.50% and 16.27%. In Gauteng's three metros, where no party commands a majority, ActionSA has become an arbiter rather than a contender. The first lesson is that ActionSA has won not power but leverage, a more demanding resource than victory. A party holding the balance of power must decide whether it exists to govern or to extract concessions, and voters punish ambiguity.

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After years of shifting alliances, paralysed administrations and neglected services, the electorate's patience is finite. ActionSA's credibility will rest on whether coalition government visibly improves water, electricity, refuse collection and public safety. Sources credit Mashaba with leadership and a readiness to compromise; critics see opportunism and warn that ActionSA may carry the blame for portfolios it does not control. That tension will shape how voters judge the party's first real turn in government.

ActionSA identity and political positioning

The second lesson concerns identity. ActionSA was crafted within the Black Like Me brand that defined its leader's past, echoing, though never foregrounding, the Black is Beautiful call of the 1970s. It sought the space vacated by a pro-black voice that disappeared into the fog of corruption and state capture. That positioning has resonated, but a politics that is black in its appeal, liberal in its economics and centrist in its coalition behaviour must reconcile commitments that sit in tension.

The electorate has not yet adjudicated that tension at scale. The third lesson concerns substance. The party's pillars, acknowledging historical injustices, promoting national unity, advancing social and economic justice through human rights and creating conditions that restore dignity, read as a coherent civic programme. But programmes are cheap and institutions are costly.

The municipal sphere, where the state is experienced most directly, is where such commitments are either honoured or exposed. The fourth lesson concerns how Herman Mashaba negotiates. Within days of the results he said he could not support the DA's racist elements, yet that he had options.

Mashaba coalition negotiations and terms

He then wrote to the DA proposing that he and Helen Zille both step aside in Johannesburg, that the DA keep the mayoralty while ActionSA took the deputy post, and that the DA back Nasiphi Moya in Tshwane. He met Geordin Hill-Lewis while talking to the ANC in parallel, called the DA's counteroffer an insult and set a deadline.

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Reports suggest the outcome is a broad multiparty arrangement, convened under Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, that would make Mashaba Johannesburg's mayor and keep Moya in Tshwane. What matters is the type of leadership on display. Mashaba is not the product of an in-party split, a faction contesting the inheritance of an existing movement.

His authority was built outside the DA and the ANC and grew out of necessity: the vacuum left by a pro-black voice lost to corruption, and the arithmetic of hung councils that rewards whoever can assemble a majority. This is a new node of political leadership, a broker whose power derives from convening, bargaining and committing across ideological lines rather than from command of a large party.

Shift towards plural coalition politics

The election confirms that the political centre of gravity is shifting towards a plural, coalition-based order. ActionSA benefits, but it is not the principal beneficiary. It has shown that an alternative to the ANC can be built outside the DA and the populist formations; it has not yet shown that it can become the alternative.

The coming weeks, in which councils must elect mayors within 14 days of the declaration of results, will test political character as much as tactical skill. If ActionSA anchors stable, clean and competent governance in Gauteng's metros, it will have given substance to its founding claim. If it does not, it risks becoming another transactional participant in a system that voters no longer trust. South Africans are prepared to look beyond the ANC. What they ask in return is performance.