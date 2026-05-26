The Magic of Weight Loss Drugs: A Double-Edged Sword

The article discusses the rise of weight loss drugs and their potential benefits and drawbacks. It also explores the societal changes in the relationship between humans and food and the challenges of maintaining weight loss while maintaining a fulfilling life.

In a world that's gone from battling starvation to battling obesity, weight loss drugs seem to be a magical solution. But this does lead to some social difficulties.

When I was growing up, one of the images that impinged on my young consciousness was of young children who were literally starving to death. So strange was our society at the time that I think the first time I realized people were dying because of a lack of food was not an incident in South Africa.

In the UK, this is remembered not because of what happened, but because of the reporting of a BBC reporter called Michael Buerk and then the Band Aid concerts that followed. Years later, I came to realize the entire famine had been artificial. It was the result of deliberate human policy on the part of Haile Mengistu Mariam and the economist Amartya Sen won a Nobel Prize for his work that showed you cannot have famine with a democracy.

He based it in part on his own experiences in Bengal during a massive famine there in. During the pandemic, many people in our country went to sleep hungry. When I first heard about the still relatively new wave of weight loss drugs, the semaglutide shots, it seemed just too good to be true. The kind of trend that floats through Hollywood from time to time and is shortly forgotten.

I've raised the issue of weight loss with two doctors in the past year just to see what they would say. Both immediately recommended the drugs. But I also raised it with a nurse of some experience. She immediately said that is what she expected doctors to say – they’re trained to prescribe drugs was her point.

Instead, she was a fan of one of the diets where you try to remove carbs where you can (but not all of them) and try to increase your protein intake so you don’t feel too empty all the time. Inevitably, while these drugs first needed a prescription, there seem to be all sorts of ways to get them. And considering that this is something you actually inject into yourself, this is where I get a little squeamish.

Over the weekend, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the South African Pharmacy Council said they were telling one of the companies who makes these drugs here to. While some people have really performed miracles, I think the real problem is not so much just not eating. That most of us can do. It’s being able to continue being a parent and a spouse and to work and to enjoy life all while losing weight.

That’s really the tough part. Sometimes you find yourself in a position where a team of people is relying on you, so you have to perform. And to do that, you have to eat. This is where the magic of these things seems to lie.

And why I, for one, will never close the door on using them myself. When I was younger, if someone lost a lot of weight, you could wait until a private moment to just say “I can see you’ve lost a lot of weight. Congratulations”. Now, particularly in the impolite society in which I move, you just can’t really do that.

They might have lost lots of weight and really battled to do it and are rightly proud of what they’ve done. They might have struggled and felt they lost and eventually took the jab. In which case, while they might have mixed feelings about it now, over the longer term, I think they’ll see it as a moment where they were able to really regain control over something they had battled with.

In the end, I have found myself falling back on a slightly odd but, I think, polite phrase which simply goes “You’re looking well…” It can mean anything. But it does tell someone that you have noticed that they’ve done something to improve their lives. We come from a generation where our parents told us to finish what was on our plate. They came from a time where many places battled to make sure everyone had enough food





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