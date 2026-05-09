The Lions Copa: Determined Lions Head To Dublin

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The Lions in action against Connacht during their last URC match at Ellis Park two weeks ago. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo ImagesDespite being on the cusp of a first ever appearance in the United Rugby Championship (URC) knockouts and needing only a few bonus points to secure that, the Lions are going all in to try and beat Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday (kick-off 6:30pm).

The internationally laden Irish giants are the competition defending champs and are currently in a huge top four scrap, with them level on points with the Lions but behind them on points difference. They also have to balance their upcoming Champions Cup final appearance against French giants Bordeaux Begles in just over two weeks, before heading into the URC knockouts.

The Lions, who have only beaten Leinster once in the URC, are on a six game winning run, so will be full of confidence as they chase a first ever win in Dublin. Last year's game was entirely different circumstances. I think we were in the game at the end. They got a penalty try and the scorecard didn't reflect how we played on the day.

For us now, I think we've had six unbelievable matches at home and built a lot of confidence. But that's stuff that you need when you come to Leinster to play them here at the Aviva Stadium. So not only that, I think we've also found our identity. So we know how we want to play on Saturday.

We know what we need to do to win and to beat Leinster. Now it's just to put a fine tune on training and then rock up on Saturday and put in a good performance. Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





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