The Left is Right. The Right is Right. And Gogo's Chicks are Still Gone

Africa's problem is not democracy or ideology, but the inability to stay focused and build a coherent state. Themba Dlamini draws parallels between his childhood experience and South Africa's economic struggles, arguing that the country needs to find a way to balance democracy with effective governance.

Africa 's problem is not democracy, nor is it ideology. The issue lies in the fact that the continent cannot stay focused long enough to build.

The author, Themba Dlamini, draws parallels between his childhood experience of a hawk-eagle snatching his grandmother's chicks and South Africa's inability to focus on its economy. He argues that the country is mesmerized by the ideological debate between left and right, while the real issue is the lack of coherence in its governance.

Dlamini cites the example of China, which has achieved rapid economic growth through a developmental state model, characterized by an insulated and capable bureaucracy that can hold to a long-term plan. However, he notes that this model was built under authoritarian rule, which is not a viable option for Africa. The author concludes that what Africa needs is not a strong hand, but a way to achieve coherence and coordination without sacrificing democracy.

He argues that democracies can correct their mistakes and have an off-ramp for catastrophic leaders, unlike authoritarian regimes. Dlamini emphasizes that coherence and toughness are not the same thing, and that Africa must find a way to balance its desire for democracy with the need for effective governance. The article ends with a call to action, urging Africans to focus on building a coherent and functional state, rather than getting bogged down in ideological debates





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Africa Democracy Ideology Coherence Governance China Developmental State Authoritarian Rule Democracy Off-Ramp Mistakes Coherence Toughness

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