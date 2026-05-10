A detailed report on Moipone Mahapa, a visually impaired clerk at Sebokeng Hospital who has been unable to work for nine years due to the failure of the health department to provide essential assistive technology.

Moipone Mahapa is a woman of profound resilience and dedication who has spent over twelve years of her professional life serving the community at Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal.

As a blind switchboard clerk, she once played a vital role in the hospital's communications network. However, for nearly a decade, her career has been frozen in a state of stagnant frustration. Since 2017, the specialized assistive equipment she relies on to perform her duties—specifically a laptop equipped with Braille-compatible software—has remained broken.

Rather than receiving a repair or a replacement, Mahapa has been forced into a demoralizing routine where she reports to work every day, sits at her desk in silence, eats her lunch, and returns home without having contributed a single minute of productive labor. This systemic neglect has transformed her workplace from a site of empowerment into a place of profound isolation. The cruelty of the situation is compounded by what Mahapa describes as a superficial commitment to inclusivity.

She alleges that the hospital administration views her presence not as a professional asset, but as a tool for public relations. According to Mahapa, whenever the institution seeks to project an image of diversity and inclusion to the outside world, she is called upon to participate in radio interviews to testify about how inclusive Sebokeng Hospital is.

This paradox—being the face of inclusivity while being denied the basic tools required to work—has taken a devastating toll on her mental and emotional well-being. She expressed her heartbreak, stating that she feels she is being used as an object to tick boxes for employment equity targets rather than being treated as a capable employee.

For years, she has fought for the tools she needs, only to be labeled as problematic for daring to demand the ability to do her job. In response to the growing outcry, Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the Gauteng health department, confirmed that the administration is aware of the situation and claims that the matter is receiving the necessary attention.

However, the resolution process has been bogged down by bureaucratic disagreements and budgetary disputes. Sammy Takane, the regional secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, revealed that there has been a significant back-and-forth regarding the specific technology required. While Mahapa requested specific Apple devices that she is trained and comfortable using, the department cited budgetary constraints as a reason for rejecting the request, proposing alternative, cheaper options instead.

As a temporary stopgap, the union and the department are currently discussing an agreement that would allow Mahapa to further her studies while a permanent technological solution is sought. This case highlights a broader, more systemic failure within the South African labor market, as noted by Tebogo Aubrey Poopedi, the founder of Skills Village Radio.

Poopedi argues that while South Africa possesses some of the most progressive disability laws in the world, including the Employment Equity Act and the white paper on the rights of persons with disabilities, there is a glaring gap between policy and practice. He suggests that many organizations prioritize compliance over genuine commitment, hiring people with disabilities to meet quotas without providing the reasonable accommodation required by law.

Poopedi asserts that in this instance, Moipone is not disabled by her visual impairment, but is instead disabled by an environment and an institution that refuses to provide the necessary tools. He pointed out that assistive technologies like JAWS or NVDA are often available, and some are even free, making the years of delay inexcusable. The situation serves as a stark reminder that without the provision of essential tools, inclusivity is nothing more than a performance





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