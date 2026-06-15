A campaign ostensibly about prioritizing citizens over foreigners may actually be driven by nuclear energy interests and a desire to oversee NGOs.

South Africa ns for Constitutional Reform , known as SACR, has presented itself as a campaign to put South Africa n citizens ahead of foreigners. Its proposals include changing the Constitution's preamble to specify that South Africa belongs to its citizens, restricting foreigners' access to free healthcare, free education, and social grants, and reserving mineral resources for citizens.

These ideas have resonated in South Africa's current anti-immigrant climate, making SACR the most successful citizens-first online constitutional campaign of the past year. However, a closer examination reveals that the campaign may have a hidden agenda driven by nuclear energy interests and a desire to impose state oversight on non-governmental organizations.

The driving force behind SACR is Princy Mthombeni, a nuclear energy advocate who has worked for the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation since 2007 and has consulted for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. In a recent interview, Mthombeni stated that her primary reason for wanting to review the Constitution was to examine the energy sector. This revelation raises questions about the campaign's true priorities.

One of the less-publicized demands in the SACR petition is for oversight of NGOs and non-profit organizations to ensure alignment with national development. This demand appears unrelated to immigration but is closely tied to Mthombeni's long-standing advocacy for nuclear power. She has been particularly vocal about the Western Cape High Court's 2017 decision to strike down the proposed nuclear deal with Russia, following litigation by environmental NGOs.

As recently as April 2026, Mthombeni argued on social media that the deal should have gone ahead. The SACR campaign may be a vehicle to advance nuclear interests by curbing the influence of NGOs that opposed the deal. The broader context is South Africa's sharpest period of anti-migrant mobilization in years, with multiple campaigns raising funds on platforms like Backabuddy.

Despite Backabuddy's policy against xenophobic campaigns, SACR's fundraising page has attracted messages such as South Africa for South Africans and abahambe, meaning they must leave. While SACR uses more tempered language than groups like Operation Dudula, its supporters express similar sentiments. The campaign's insistence that constitutional reform is the solution to migration management is not supported by legal experts, but it serves to channel public anger.

Meanwhile, Mthombeni's professional background raises concerns about conflicts of interest. As a Necsa employee and nuclear advocate, she may be using the anti-immigrant platform to push for NGO oversight that could silence opposition to nuclear projects. The money raised by SACR is not transparently accounted for, and Daily Maverick's investigation reveals disturbing questions about whose interests are truly served. This intersection of xenophobia, nuclear energy, and constitutional reform highlights the complex motivations behind seemingly straightforward campaigns





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