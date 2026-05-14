The Growing Reliance on AI Skincare Advice: Accessibility, Affordability, and Accuracy Concerns

The growing reliance on AI skincare advice is exposing a challenge of accessibility and affordability within the skincare industry itself. AI tools are delivering skincare routine advice faster than most people can book an appointment with a dermatologist, but is cheap advice the right kind to follow? A biomedical scientist warns that people are mistaking accessibility for expertise and that AI-generated skincare advice often strips away the realities of how complex skin health is. She also highlights concerns about bias in both skincare science and the datasets that feed AI systems.

The growing reliance on AI skincare advice is exposing a challenge of accessibility and affordability within the skincare industry itself. Artificial Intelligence has become the latest dressing table expert.

It checks out selfies, recommends acids and serums, and diagnoses breakouts. But does the machine really know more than a living, breathing expert? These days, the machine, or AI, delivers skincare routine advice faster than most people can book an appointment with a dermatologist. But is cheap advice the right kind to follow?

That’s the big question. A biomedical scientist and founder of Biomedical Emporium, said the growing reliance on AI skincare advice is exposing a challenge of accessibility and affordability within the skincare industry itself. Many consumers simply cannot afford regular consultations with dermatologists or medical aesthetic practitioners.

As a result, people are turning to free or low-cost digital tools for answers. She said younger consumers were increasingly gravitating toward AI because traditional healthcare systems often felt financially inaccessible, intimidating, or dismissive of concerns tied to confidence and mental wellbeing. Social media and AI platforms offer immediacy, convenience, and a sense of empowerment. The challenge is that accessibility does not always equal accuracy.

People are mistaking accessibility for expertise. AI-generated skincare advice often strips away the realities of how complex skin health is, particularly in a country like Mzansi with wildly different climates and skin concerns. Skin is a living organ, influenced by genetics, hormones, environment, and lifestyle. AI tools are not yet equipped to fully understand these nuances, especially when they rely on limited inputs such as a photo or a brief description.

She had already seen an increase in patients arriving with damaged skin barriers after following advice from TikTok trends, beauty apps, and ChatGPT-style skincare platforms. Over-exfoliation has been one of the most common problems emerging from algorithm-driven routines. Consumers are layering active ingredients such as retinol, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and vitamin C without understanding how these ingredients interact.

I have also seen people attempting to treat serious conditions like cystic acne, rosacea, or hyperpigmentation with trends that are not medically appropriate for their skin type. The speed at which misinformation spreads online has become concerning because repetition is now mistaken for scientific credibility. Many people assume that if advice appears repeatedly, it must be safe or scientifically accurate. AI is not necessarily the villain in the conversation.

It is magnifying problems that already existed inside an industry saturated with influencer marketing, miracle claims, and contradictory advice. The skincare industry has long blurred the lines between science, trends, and commercial interests. AI accelerates this because it can instantly aggregate and reproduce information from across the internet, including content that may not be evidence-based. There are also growing concerns about bias in both skincare science and the datasets that feed AI systems.

Melanin-rich skin has historically been underrepresented in dermatological research, creating dangerous blind spots that technology may worsen rather than solve. If the underlying science lacks diversity, the technology will reflect and potentially amplify those gaps. Despite her concerns, Pretorius said that artificial intelligence could still play a meaningful role in skincare if used responsibly and under professional oversight. AI-assisted imaging and diagnostics already have value within dermatology practices when used as support tools rather than replacements for medical expertise.

The problem begins when technology becomes the primary decision maker. Don’t be a sitting duck for bad skin care advice





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AI Skincare Advice Accessibility Affordability Accuracy Dermatologist Medical Aesthetic Practitioner Melanin-Rich Skin Skin Barrier Skin Cancer Eczema Psoriasis Pigmentation Concerns AI Tools Dermatological Research AI Imaging Tools AI-Assisted Diagnostics AI-Generated Skincare Advice AI-Driven Routines Over-Exfoliation Trend-Following Miracle Claims Contradictory Advice Social Media AI Platforms Immediacy Convenience Empowerment Repetition Scientific Credibility Commercial Interests Underrepresentation Blind Spots Amplification Diversity Professional Oversight AI-Assisted Support Tools

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