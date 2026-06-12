The Children's Uprising Against Apartheid: A Call for Justice and Legacy

The article discusses the children's uprising against apartheid in South Africa in 1976, highlighting the dispossession, deprivation, and oppression faced by the African community. It also explores the legacy of apartheid and the need for justice.

The greatest debt we owe for our democracy and the freedom we enjoy, though not yet complete, is owed to the children and young people of this country.

It was their audacious confrontation with the mighty apartheid state that strengthened the spines that had been weakened by the Sharpeville Massacre and the banning of the liberation movements in the 1960s. It was their audacity and the martyrdom of some of them, most notably the 12-year-old Hector Pieterson, that re-energised the global anti-apartheid solidarity movement. But have we honoured those children enough?

Have we ensured that what they put their heads above the parapet for is enjoyed by them or at least their descendants? I was a 13-year-old child on the morning of June 16. Though young and shielded by the distance of being at school in neighbouring Swaziland, in 1976, I and many children felt the crushing weight of the egregious massacre of children our age and younger by the apartheid security forces.

Back at home for the August holidays, the streets hummed with an unspoken tension, the shock still palpable. Looking back years later, it occurred to me that it was June 16 that stole my Seventh-day Adventist-anchored childhood innocence. It was then that I began to understand what had necessitated the armed struggle.

The decision of the National Party to introduce Afrikaans as the language of instruction in African schools was not the worst element in the architecture of dispossession that had happened to us, our parents and ancestors. It was simply the last straw that broke the camel’s back for the children and young people at the time.

The ubiquitous machinery of apartheid that was unleashed from 1948, culminating in the boiling point on June 16, 1976, followed years of apartheid-styled but not named dispossession, deprivation and oppression using the law under colonialism. , Helene Opperman Lewis details the laws of dispossession, deprivation and oppression unleashed on Africans even before the Union of South Africa.

Key among such laws was the Glen Grey Act of 1894, which not only stole land but also limited the number of livestock that Africans could own, followed by the 1913 Land Act that left them with less than 8% of the country’s land. Forced removals continued throughout the apartheid era under various instruments, culminating in the ruthless 1950 Group Areas Act, which continued to enable dispossession right until the 1980s.

Thus, when the children and young people erupted in 1976, forced removals and dispossession were still ongoing. The narrative often only focuses on land, which, though important, is not all that was stolen through the instrumentalisation of the law. Commercial assets such as shops and centres of trading were seized, as outlined by constitutional court judges, particularly Justice Froneman, inHomes were seized, replaced with smaller and less dignified houses and families scattered.

The 1913 Land Act, too, had not just stolen land; it took away homes, grazing fields and the freedom to contract as sharecroppers and imposed a blanket proletarianisation of African sharecroppers who, despite having been dispossessed of land ownership, were industrious enough to do well, as documented initially in Sol Plaatje’s 1916 haunting lamentation titledIn my social justice teaching under the Constitution, I have come up with a “Rigged Monopoly Game” to help people understand the dispossession and its legacy.

The 1976 generation was already seething over being educated under the Bantu Education Act of 1953, meant to prepare them for permanent white subservience in an economy where, since the Mines and Works Act of 1911 and the Job Reservation Act of 1926, management, professional and artisan jobs were already reserved for white people. This meant depriving them of the skills to create jobs of their own, as the likes of Charlotte Maxeke, AB Xuma, Pixley ka Isaka Seme and Sol Plaatje, among others, had done.

It was the last nail in the coffin, fashioned to make us a permanent proletariat wired to build under white tutelage but never to govern or lead. They called it separate development. But there was neither separation nor development for black people, as they were being required and programmed to serve in white homes, farms and factories and not develop beyond the capacity to serve under white tutelage.

The United Nations did not buy it, declaring apartheid a crime against humanity following the Sharpeville Massacre. The children and young people of 1976 saw through the ruse too and drew a line in the sand. They declared that, like all other children, they had a right to an equal opportunity to be educated to the fullest of their human potentia





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Apartheid Children's Uprising Dispossession Deprivation Oppression Bantu Education Act Separate Development United Nations Declaration On Apartheid Children's Rights

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