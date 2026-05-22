The Champions Cup is the biggest weekend of the club season, but it's struggling to gain traction in South Africa due to a lack of interest from English fans and the failure of South African teams to make a significant impact.

The Champions Cup is the biggest weekend of the club season, but it's struggling to gain traction in South Africa due to a lack of interest from English fans after the Bath challenge died in the semifinal stage.

The South African teams have also failed to make a significant impact, with most teams not advancing beyond the round of 16. This has led to a decrease in demand for news coverage, with many media outlets failing to provide substantial content.

However, the finals weekend is expected to be a major draw, with the EPCR Challenge Cup showdown between Ulster and Montpellier, and the main event of Bordeaux-Begles taking on Leinster. The story about South Africa wanting to withdraw from the EPCR competitions was also debunked after SARU president Mark Alexander clarified that there would be a review of all competitions in July.

The review is a routine process that should be done every year, and it does not necessarily mean that South Africa will be leaving the Champions Cup. The country has already invested a significant amount of money to become full shareholders in the EPCR, making it unlikely that they would withdraw. The Champions Cup is the bread and butter competition for South African teams, and the Vodacom URC is a secondary competition.

The Sharks' big miss this season was not failing to make the URC playoffs, but failing to qualify for the Champions Cup, which is their ultimate goal. The URC is a fine competition, but the Champions Cup is the big one, and it's the reason why the URC exists





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