The Cape Town EDITION: A New Era of Ultra-Luxury Hospitality in South Africa

Marriott International’s first EDITION Hotel in Africa, The Cape Town EDITION, is set to redefine luxury hospitality with 142 guest rooms, a rooftop bar, spa, and private residences, offering panoramic views of Cape Town’s iconic landmarks.

The Cape Town EDITION, an ultra-luxury hotel and private residence, is set to redefine hospitality in South Africa with a development cost of approximately R1 billion.

Located in the iconic V&A Waterfront, this landmark project will feature 142 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites, offering guests an unparalleled experience in luxury accommodation. The hotel will also include a signature rooftop bar with breathtaking views of Cape Town’s scenic beauty, a world-class spa, a swimming pool, and versatile meeting and event facilities, catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Marriott International’s first EDITION Hotel in Africa, this development marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy on the continent. Cape Town, known for its creativity, diversity, and dynamic spirit, aligns perfectly with the brand’s ethos, making it an ideal location for this prestigious venture. The architectural design, a collaboration between Shanghai-based firm Neri & Hu and local architects StudioMAS, will blend modern luxury with authentic local character, creating a sophisticated atmosphere that reflects the city’s unique charm.

The project also includes The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION, featuring six private residences that promise an unparalleled standard of luxury living in one of South Africa’s most breathtaking cities. David Green, Chief Executive Officer of V&A Waterfront, expressed enthusiasm for the development, stating that Cape Town is privileged to join a select number of markets worldwide with an EDITION Hotel.

He emphasized that the hotel will not only enhance luxury tourism in the city but also offer guests a myriad of destination-led experiences, including access to top-tier restaurants, luxury retail brands, charter cruises, and stunning landscapes. Situated at the edge of the planned Granger Bay development, the Cape Town EDITION will provide panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, the City Bowl, and iconic landmarks such as Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, and Signal Hill.

As the project progresses towards its anticipated launch, Marriott International is actively seeking skilled professionals, including an executive chef, an IT manager, a night manager, and a director of marketing, to ensure the hotel meets its high standards of service and innovation. The Cape Town EDITION is poised to become a beacon of luxury and sophistication, setting a new benchmark for hospitality in the region





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