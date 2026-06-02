The Business Case for Governing AI

As organisations deploy AI at scale, leaders need to confront a critical question: who owns the decisions of the machines? The business case and necessity for governing AI are becoming increasingly clear as organisations implement AI at scale.

As organisations deploy AI at scale, leaders need to confront a critical question: who owns the decisions of the machines? The business case and necessity for governing AI are becoming increasingly clear as organisations implement AI at scale.

Most organisations are actively implementing AI, running pilots, deploying tools and experimenting with automation and agents. There is real pressure to move fast, but one question often comes too late, and sometimes not at all: who owns the decisions once AI is making them? The question is even more critical when those decisions are part of an agentic-enabled solution; the system doesn't just recommend, it acts. When decision-making is automated with AI, it happens continuously and at machine speed.

Human behaviour naturally tends to limit the scale of mistakes. People hesitate. They may have a feeling that something is off. Hence, HITL (human in the loop) is often a recommended safeguard as you evolve your agentic automation.

Such measures are essential to address risk that may lie in factors previously perhaps not given as much consideration in technical solution implementation: bias, ethics, policy and regulations. If a decision turns out to be wrong, the system does not carry the responsibility. That lies with the leaders who approved its deployment. AI governance and policies are in place to ensure ethical and responsible AI use.

Change management and cultural alignment are actively addressed throughout the AI journey. Readiness is addressed with respect to foundational elements: data, platforms, tools, security, skills and talent. Vision and commitment are clear and measurable: what, where and how will value from AI be achieved. Holistic process and cross-sector views are considered to find, prioritise and realise value from AI and automation.

These elements effectively put in place the answers to how you will undertake the AI journey in your organisation. In a recent McKinsey webinar, Robert Levin, Senior Partner, McKinsey, stated that the differentiating capability is not the what of a transformation. Peers in a given industry usually share a similar view on how to create value through AI.

The differentiation is the how engine, your ability to predictably and consistently turn your attention to the important capabilities and know that you'll be able to build, adopt and scale them to value. Apart from the guidance the how elements provide, essential risks associated with AI adoption and process automation are also addressed. As examples: protection of PII, adherence to GDPR, POPIA in South Africa, AI legislation.

Actively addressing attack vectors that may surface through public facing or connected agentic interfaces, failing to achieve effective and productive adoption of AI tools and capabilities. Experimentation with AI tools in support of both learning and establishing a foundation in a business is essential.

That experimentation is far more effective and valuable when it is guided by clearly communicated answers to who owns AI success, and what are the meaningful measures of success, what are the anticipated impacts and what are the outcomes to be avoided. Leaders who have the answer to who is responsible for AI decisions will be the ones who put governance and ownership for AI in place early.

It is also essential that those leaders demonstrate personal commitment to the process. Ultimately, it will prove far easier to manage a few well-understood, well-behaved brooms than to attempt to regain control once they have multiplied beyond your very human limits





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AI Governance AI Decision Making AI Adoption AI Risk Management AI Ethics

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