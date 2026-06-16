The Black Consciousness Movement and the Art that Shaped Resistance in South Africa

The black consciousness movement and the art that erupted from its politics helped to channel the energies that brought on the 1976 uprisings, which then inspired a new wave of ongoing creativity.

The black consciousness movement and the art that erupted from its politics helped to channel the energies that brought on the 1976 uprisings, which then inspired a new wave of ongoing creativity.

Legendary South African playwright and music producer Gibson Kente, known as the father of black theatre in South Africa. By 1975, many of the artists, musicians, journalists, poets and writers who shaped and coloured the resistance to apartheid in the 1960s had gone into exile. Political leaders had been silenced and locked away. Life for the black majority in South Africa was a relentless series of obstacles and hoops from before dawn to after dusk.

The government introduced Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in all schools for at least half of the subjects in 1975. The 16 June 1976 march by scholars resisting the imposition of Afrikaans, which claimed the lives of at least 200 young people, sparked countrywide uprisings and made Soweto an emblem of resistance. The aftermath of 16 June was unstoppable. Young South Africans today would not recognise that other country, that past, and thankfully so.

It was the voices of the black consciousness movement that stirred and ignited passions and courage in the vacuum created by the exiled and the incarcerated. Student leader Steve Biko was one of the movement's most recognisable political and intellectual faces, while the Soweto poets were its verbal spears, its cultural weapons. The funeral service of poet James Matthews at St Georges Cathedral on September 21, 2024 in Cape Town.

The renowned poet worked against South Africa's repressive and racist system of apartheid, which resulted in him being relentlessly harassed, detained by police and his work banned. With no space to contain the bubbling rage, it was words, music and theatre that spread the seeds of resistance and solidarity. Traditional theatres and venues were segregated, shutting out black performers and artists. So, performances took place at mass rallies, clandestine meetings and endless funerals.

Soweto was a culminating point in a lonely and grisly blow-for-blow contestation by the black resistance movement against racism and class exploitation. The whole of South Africa was Soweto. June 16 spilled over to all across the country, Gwala noted in an interview with Thengamehlo Ngwenya in Biko and Gwala were both arrested in state clampdowns on the black consciousness movement in 1977. The poet spent six months in detention.

Port Elizabeth security police tortured Biko for 20 days. He died on 11 September 1977 while being driven 700km to Pretoria in the back of a police van, bruised, naked and shackled. It was their flame and fire that led to the establishment of The South African Students Organisation was founded in 1968 under the guidance of Biko in the then Natal.

At its conference in 1971, the organisation invited artists to join students for a two-week workshop about cultural revival as part of the black consciousness movement's vision for the oppressed black majority. The relentless assault on black life, said Gwala, had called for some kind of common identity and mutual understanding among people of colour and this could be achieved by understanding the values, ideas and images that tied us to our social functions





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Black Consciousness Movement Art And Resistance South Africa Apartheid Soweto Steve Biko James Matthews Gibson Kente

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cheetahs Overturn 17-Point Deficit to Beat Black LionThe Cheetahs made a stunning comeback to beat Georgia's Black Lion in the Toyota Challenge clash, overturning a 17-point second-half deficit in Bloemfontein.

Read more »

Government Lacks Plan to Deal with Immigration IssuesThe Civic Movement says the government still doesn't seem to have a solid plan to deal with a number of immigration issues in the country.

Read more »

Scorecards mask real transformation shortfallsOfficial BEE scores obscure low real black ownership in major companies

Read more »

South Africa's Immigration Crisis: A Private Movement's Unlawful DeadlineAs a private movement's deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa approaches, an immigration law specialist argues this is a constitutional crisis. The deadline has no legal basis, yet fear and misinformation are causing many documented foreigners and those with pending applications to flee. The state must act lawfully to uphold the Constitution and prevent vigilante actions.

Read more »