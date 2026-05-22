The Bizarre World of a Patient's Recovery

A writer recounts his experience of open-heart surgery and the surreal world he encountered during his recovery, where he saw strange creatures on the ceiling and had difficulty distinguishing reality from dreams.

What a difference a day makes. Twenty-four little hours in which a life that might soon have ended becomes a life with an infinite horizon.

And people ask me: Have you changed? Oh, I have. Perspectives shift. You stop and think more before blurting something you might regret having said.

You look and listen more. Not that I was short on those things – they perpetuate a writer’s days. And nights. A sweet bonus: you’re not as scared of the things you were scared of.

But, for a while back there, everything was bleak. Everything was sorrow. There was no tomorrow. It was done, done, done.

I fell in love with the old Dinah Washington song What a Diff’rence a Day Makes when we lived in the UK two decades ago. It was revived there by cocky little jazz dynamo Jamie Cullum, what a crooner he is. His version changed the lyrics slightly, to What a Difference a Day Made. Past tense.

Dinah celebrated the difference a day CAN make, Jamie celebrated the day that HAS BEEN made. (It was an English translation of a Spanish song, by the way:Suddenly, the day before my open-heart surgery less than a month ago, the song surged back into my life. My anaesthetist came by for a chat, and before we were done he asked: “Tony, I want to play a song in the theatre while you’re going under. Give me a song.

” It popped into my head immediately. I drew a shaky breath.

“Jamie Cullum. What a Difference a Day Made. ” He was delighted. Turned out, he loved it.

And Jamie. And as I was wheeled into the operating theatre the next morning, Wednesday, 29 April, there it was, as if I’d been wheeled into a bar or a jazz club. What a difference a day made. Twenty-four little hours.

Brought the sun and the flowers, where there used to be rain… A nurse in starched whites lathered my chest with shaving cream and started shaving decades’ worth of chest hair. Then: blank. But with strange interruptions. When they say you’re “out”, how “out” are you?

Instead of my waking reality, and also instead of what we might imagine to be our anaesthetised Other Self, lies a bizarre netherworld of bewildering and sometimes frightening things. I’m looking up, and moving. Sliding into a tunnel, lights above, strange coloured lines and squiggles. Shift, stop.

Voices. Shift again, stop again. A voice: “Okay. ” I slide out.

My memory seems to be of an MRI. I never got around to asking. Did it even happen or was it a dream? I don’t know.

If it did happen, I wonder if they’d be surprised to know I was aware, in an addled sort of way? I don’t remember hearing any music. Where does the anaesthetised state end and the next phase begin, the period when (though you may not know it) you’re in a post-operative state, and recovering. Packed with meds the names of which you’re scared to ask.

After the supposed MRI, there is nothingness, only confusion. All sense of time disappeared. Morning felt like late afternoon, afternoon like morning. They’d bring me food and I’d think it was breakfast but it was supper, the sun was bright and I’d look forward to sunset only to learn it was 9am.

I had vague memories of an ICU ward. A bearded man in a bed diagonally opposite me. His blonde wife patiently at his side. Adjacent to the bearded man, an Indian mama and her daughter and niece visiting her.

Instead of whatever reality was happening right in front of me – the normal shifts and pulses of an ICU ward – there were the scenes in my brain. The dank disreality of trauma mixed with heavy drugs. Somewhere in the cocktail was the little factor of my alcohol habit. I always deny being a heavy drinker, but I take more than a couple.

It has never occurred to me that this was a problem, as I have always been able to stop or pause at will. The little critters were few at first. Lying on my back, I’d spot them in the corner of a rectangular ceiling panel, crawling around the edges. Quickly, they multiplied, until there were thousands of them.

They never stopped moving, and they wouldn’t go away. I wasn’t scared of them, only curious. They were all made of filigree legs and bodies, nothing bulky at all. Nothing you’d call a spider.

Just little filigree insects chasing each other around the ceiling racecourse. They filled all four sides of every panel above me, never stopping. Sometimes they multiplied faster, and formed balloons of moving insects billowing this way and that. They were fascinating.

My doctor told me later that there were signs of withdrawal from alcohol as a result of a sudden lack of it, mixed with the drugs. I’d stare at my little ceiling friends and slide into a dreamscape. The chief protagonist was a lanky small-town Karoo-boy toting his shotgun like a rag doll, and his girlfriend photographing their little girl to get her into magazines while he kept inquisitive strangers at bay. Like me.

They were right there in my ward, at night. His face was yellow, tiny and round. He wore dank black hair and a cowboy ha





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Open-Heart Surgery Recovery Surreal Experience Alcohol Withdrawal Ceiling Creatures

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