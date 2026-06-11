The Battle of Cultures in the FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than just a football tournament. It is a battle of cultures, where teams, countries, and nations come to battle against others using their own interpretation of the game. The coaches have been working hard for the past four years to mould and sharpen their teams and players. The time has come to show the results of all that work.

The football game at this level, and at this stage, is more than just a game. It is a battle of cultures . Teams, countries, and nations come here to battle against others using their own interpretation of the game.

Those who come with copied cultures often leave long before the tournament gains momentum. As the tournament progresses, only the original and well-grounded cultures survive. You may get one or two teams taking a chance, but they will not be seen in the next edition. The coaches have been hard at work for the past four years trying to mould and sharpen their teams and players.

Now the time has arrived to show the results of all that work. Those who have had less time will feel the heat more. Every coach wants to be at his best, and so do the players in defence of their flags. Those who have coaches other than their own countrymen will be asked more questions and will have to provide more answers.

That explains why, for 22 editions of the World Cup since 1930, no country coached by a foreign national has won the competition. As the days have been reduced to single digits before the first game—a repeat of the opening match in 2010 between the home team, this time Mexico, and South Africa, the visitors—unlike 16 years ago, there is no turning back. Whatever was not in place cannot be put right now.

Some teams will still get a warm-up match before they start, but the world’s focus is on the real deal. The main course. The FIFA World Cup 2026. Of the ten (10) African teams at this World Cup, four (4) have non-African coaches.

These are Algeria, DRC, Ghana, and us (South Africa). It is always a huge disadvantage to miss the World Cup, as it often means a country arrives with an almost uninitiated team on the biggest stage of them all. Worse still if you have missed more than one tournament in succession. It really shows.

Besides being co-hosted by three different countries for the first time, there is a new phenomenon of having 48 teams. For the last 22 editions, and since 1998, we knew that the first two teams in each group would proceed to the knockout stage of 16 teams. If you didn’t finish in those two positions, you knew that you had to book your return trip.

This time, however, it will be different, as we have twelve (12) groups and eight (8) of the third-placed teams will also proceed to the knockout stage of 32 teams. So there will also be a ranking table, as is done in the Under-17 Tournament, of third-placed teams which will determine who proceeds and who goes home. This means some teams will finish third and must wait to see if they proceed or not.

They may wait for nothing if they do not qualify at the end of all group matches. This uncertainty cannot be good for anyone, including the players themselves. The suspense of not knowing who your opponent is, if any, and which venue you will be playing at, will increase anxiety and may compromise preparations. This will present a unique challenge, as different groups will finish their matches between the 24th and the 28th of June.

That would mean some teams would have to wait four (4) days to know whether they proceed or are going home. This can be very stressful. It will most likely favour those who have been around for some time and have more experience at this level. Due to the increase in the number of nations from 32 to 48, there are going to be more unevenly matched fixtures.

One may even expect unusual scorelines. Alternatively, we will have one-sided matches where one team dominates the entire 90 minutes while the other is just hanging on for dear life. This will mainly be the case for some matches in the first stage. It may also happen in the Round of 32.

There are teams that, when you look at their stature and rankings in comparison to their opponents, give you the sense that one team would be going through the motions just to honour the fixture, as they can beat their opponents with virtually any line-up they choose to field. There are different but equally important stages of preparation that each nation has to go through to stand any chance at this level.

No country in the world does well at the World Cup unless it has a clear and systematic youth development programme that gives its youth the best possible opportunity to experience football, engage in football, and enjoy football from the youngest age. There are no shortcuts. All who try to circumvent this process are bound to make an early exit from the world stage after the three mandatory fixtures.

Youth leagues are the backbone of youth football and provide the necessary stage and opportunity for young players to grow and develop in the game. Most countries have, besides individual club structures, leagues that ensure young players compete at a level that matches their potential





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