Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

The All-New Toyota RAV4: A New Generation of the World's Best-Selling SUV

Automotive News

The All-New Toyota RAV4: A New Generation of the World's Best-Selling SUV
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆2026/06/07 04:19:00
📰TheCitizen_News
109 sec. here / 3 min. at publisher
📊News: 47% · Publisher: 75%

The entirely new generation Toyota RAV4 arrives with advanced electrified powertrains, next-generation safety, and a range of hybrid options. Entry level is now a 2.5L hybrid, with a petrol variant for traditionalists and a potent plug-in hybrid flagship.

The Toyota RAV4 has come a long way since its debut as a compact three-door crossover 30 years ago. Today, it is the world's best-selling vehicle, and the all-new generation elevates the model to new heights with advanced electrified powertrains, next-generation safety technologies, and a refined design.

The new RAV4 lineup in South Africa offers five derivatives across four grades: GX, VX, GR-Sport, and a flagship PHEV. In a surprising move to encourage adoption of new energy vehicles, the entry-level GX is now powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid system instead of the previous 2.0-litre petrol engine.

This hybrid combines a 137 kW petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 163 kW, driving all four wheels via Toyota's E-Four system and a CVT transmission. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds while sipping just 4.5 litres per 100 km.

The VX grade retains a conventional 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 127 kW and 203 Nm, front-wheel drive only, and a 0-100 km/h time of 10.3 seconds with claimed consumption of 6.3 L/100 km. However, this derivative may feel sluggish at higher altitudes. For those seeking sporty flair, the GR-Sport model features unique interior trims including GR sports seats, alloy pedals, red contrast stitching, and exclusive detailing.

Despite its performance-inspired character, it shares the same 163 kW hybrid powertrain as the GX and VX hybrids. The true performance halo is the RAV4 2.5 PHEV. Equipped with a 25.4 kWh battery that supports both AC and DC charging, it delivers a combined 225 kW, catapulting the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. Fuel consumption is an astonishing 0.0 L/100 km when charged, with a pure electric range of up to 142 km.

This means daily commutes can be completed without using a drop of petrol. All models benefit from Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, featuring pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and more. Pricing starts at R1,043,900 for the flagship PHEV. While Chinese competitors offer similar features at lower prices, the RAV4's decades-long reputation for quality, reliability, and resale value remains a strong draw for buyers.

The new RAV4 is covered by a six-service/90,000 km service plan, a three-year/100,000 km warranty, and an eight-year/160,000 km warranty on the EV battery. With its blend of efficiency, performance, and safety, the all-new RAV4 sets a new benchmark in the midsize SUV segment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TheCitizen_News /  🏆 6. in ZA

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toyota SA issues new product recall affecting 5,000-plus carsToyota SA issues new product recall affecting 5,000-plus carsModels including Lexus nameplates require a software update for the reversing camera
Read more »

Spy Photos Reveal Potential Toyota Corolla Cross Pickup Prototype Testing in BrazilSpy Photos Reveal Potential Toyota Corolla Cross Pickup Prototype Testing in BrazilCamouflaged prototype of a double-cab pickup, believed to be based on the Toyota Corolla Cross, has been photographed in São Paulo, indicating Toyota's possible expansion into the compact crossover-pickup market with a model likely to feature hybrid powertrain options.
Read more »

FIRST DRIVE: Toyota’s new RAV4 moves upmarket in battle it can’t win on priceFIRST DRIVE: Toyota’s new RAV4 moves upmarket in battle it can’t win on priceWorld’s best-selling vehicle arrives in SA with hybrid tech and more refinement
Read more »

Toyota's New Land Cruiser FJ: A Spiritual Successor to the OriginalToyota's New Land Cruiser FJ: A Spiritual Successor to the OriginalToyota's new Land Cruiser FJ is a spiritual successor to the original FJ40, with a rich heritage and impressive features. The FJ is a ladder-frame SUV that rides on an adapted version of the IMV 0 platform, with all the off-roading hardware like its siblings. It features a naturally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol mill that produces 122kW of power and 245Nm of torque, and a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The FJ boasts a wading depth of 850mm and a ground clearance of 225mm, making it well-suited for off-road adventures.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-07 07:19:39