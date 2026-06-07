The All-New Toyota RAV4: A New Generation of the World's Best-Selling SUV

The entirely new generation Toyota RAV4 arrives with advanced electrified powertrains, next-generation safety, and a range of hybrid options. Entry level is now a 2.5L hybrid, with a petrol variant for traditionalists and a potent plug-in hybrid flagship.

The Toyota RAV4 has come a long way since its debut as a compact three-door crossover 30 years ago. Today, it is the world's best-selling vehicle, and the all-new generation elevates the model to new heights with advanced electrified powertrains, next-generation safety technologies, and a refined design.

The new RAV4 lineup in South Africa offers five derivatives across four grades: GX, VX, GR-Sport, and a flagship PHEV. In a surprising move to encourage adoption of new energy vehicles, the entry-level GX is now powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid system instead of the previous 2.0-litre petrol engine.

This hybrid combines a 137 kW petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 163 kW, driving all four wheels via Toyota's E-Four system and a CVT transmission. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds while sipping just 4.5 litres per 100 km.

The VX grade retains a conventional 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 127 kW and 203 Nm, front-wheel drive only, and a 0-100 km/h time of 10.3 seconds with claimed consumption of 6.3 L/100 km. However, this derivative may feel sluggish at higher altitudes. For those seeking sporty flair, the GR-Sport model features unique interior trims including GR sports seats, alloy pedals, red contrast stitching, and exclusive detailing.

Despite its performance-inspired character, it shares the same 163 kW hybrid powertrain as the GX and VX hybrids. The true performance halo is the RAV4 2.5 PHEV. Equipped with a 25.4 kWh battery that supports both AC and DC charging, it delivers a combined 225 kW, catapulting the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. Fuel consumption is an astonishing 0.0 L/100 km when charged, with a pure electric range of up to 142 km.

This means daily commutes can be completed without using a drop of petrol. All models benefit from Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, featuring pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and more. Pricing starts at R1,043,900 for the flagship PHEV. While Chinese competitors offer similar features at lower prices, the RAV4's decades-long reputation for quality, reliability, and resale value remains a strong draw for buyers.

The new RAV4 is covered by a six-service/90,000 km service plan, a three-year/100,000 km warranty, and an eight-year/160,000 km warranty on the EV battery. With its blend of efficiency, performance, and safety, the all-new RAV4 sets a new benchmark in the midsize SUV segment





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