The Academic Publishing Industry's Stranglehold on Knowledge Dissemination

The current system of academic publishing is a challenge to explain, as it involves academics conducting research, writing up their findings, and then handing over their work to commercial publishers for free. These publishers sell the resulting articles at extortionate prices to anyone keen to access cutting-edge knowledge, including the university that paid for it all.

Artificial intelligence has become the great disruptor in a publish-or-perish environment where numbers count much more than quality. However, this could ultimately lead to universities rebuilding their knowledge-sharing infrastructure into something of value.

The current system of academic publishing is a challenge to explain, as it involves academics conducting research, writing up their findings, and then handing over their work to commercial publishers for free. These publishers sell the resulting articles at extortionate prices to anyone keen to access cutting-edge knowledge, including the university that paid for it all.

Researchers can opt for 'Gold Open Access' by paying the publisher up to thousands of dollars per paper, but this still doesn't guarantee that the researcher or their employer will see a red cent. In South Africa, public universities are awarded subsidies from the taxpayer's purse for every publication, with taxpayer money going directly to the academic publishing industry. The academic publishing industry generates more than $19-billion in revenue annually, with some estimates putting margins above 40%.

This is a bigger profit margin than Google or Amazon, as most of their overheads - the research labour, equipment and quality control - are all done for free. The academic publishing industry has built its stranglehold on knowledge dissemination with support from the higher education sector. Universities have embraced performance management systems that reduce scholarly life to a metric: publications, citations, impact factors, h-indices.

Promotion, retention, grant funding and institutional rankings all flow through the narrow channel of peer-reviewed journal publications, and especially through publications in journals that the Big Five happen to control. Some universities now have performance reviews that count journal articles regardless of content, and even on the basis of having a set number of articles on their CV.

This is higher education feeding an industry that has captured the most basic function of the university: the creation and sharing of knowledge. The commodification of knowledge by the publishing industry is entirely entwined with the higher education system itself. A recent study found that in 2023, roughly one in every 2,828 papers contained fabricated references that did not correspond to real publications. By 2025, that figure had reached one in 458.

In the first weeks of 2026, the rate was one in 277. Springer Nature retracted an entire book in July 2025 after discovering that it referenced fictitious works. These are citations to papers that do not exist; plausible-sounding titles, credible-seeming authors, convincing journal names, made up by large language models such as ChatGPT or Claude. Such fabricated references copy the format of genuine citations and include the names of established researchers in the field, along with plausible article titles





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Academic Publishing Knowledge Dissemination Higher Education Performance Management Commodification Of Knowledge

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