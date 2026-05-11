The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has begun with a pop-up channel on SuperSport that rewinds the clock to the glory days of the World Cup, featuring highlights, thrilling moments, and celebrations from across the continent. Explore the thrill of African victories, the heartbreak of missed penalties, and the magic of the beautiful game.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup pop‑up: Football's greatest stories return | football | SuperSport | SuperSport The beautiful game has always been more than just goals and trophies — it's about moments that live forever.

From 11 May to 31 May, DStv Channel 199 becomes the heartbeat of football nostalgia, a pop‑up channel that rewinds the clock and lets fans relive the drama, the joy, and the heartbreak of the FIFA World Cup. This isn't just a countdown to the 2026 World Cup — it's a celebration of the stories that shaped the sport. The roar of Bafana Bafana's opening strike in 2010 still echoes, "Goal for South Africa, Goal for all of Africa!

" Then the pain of Ghana's clash with Uruguay, when Luis Suarez broke a continent's heart. Plus, a look back at the magic of Qatar 2022. From Neymar's dazzling flair to Brazil's darkest night — the 7‑1 demolition by Germany. A rollercoaster of brilliance and despair.

Nigeria shocking Spain. Zidane rising to legend in the final. A tournament that changed the game forever. A 3‑3 thriller ending in the first‑ever World Cup penalty shootout.

Then, Netherlands v Brazil in 1994, five goals in 28 minutes. Pure chaos, pure theatre. The Boateng brothers face off, Ghana hold Germany, and Didier Drogba inspires Ivory Coast to a comeback win. The best of Brazil 2014, all in one place.

Relive Bafana Bafana's 2010 journey and Ghana's run that united a continent. Pride, passion, and Africa's heartbeat on the world stage. From Cameroon to Senegal, from Nigeria to Ghana — the greatest African victories at the World Cup, stitched together in one glorious celebration. This pop‑up channel is more than a broadcast.

It's a time machine. It's the sound of vuvuzelas, the sight of Zidane's header, the heartbreak of missed penalties, and the joy of nations rising together. The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has begun — and the stories that made us fall in love with football are back where they belong: on your screen.

"Goal Bafana Bafana, Goal for South Africa, Goal for all of Africa" Relive the magic of the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar





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