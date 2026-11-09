Tharisa Shares Begin Trading on Namibia Securities Exchange to Broaden Investor Base

Tharisa has listed shares on the Namibia Securities Exchange to attract domestic pension funds and diversify its investor base as it advances its Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. The move aims to increase demand for shares without diluting existing liquidity on its primary listing.

Tharisa shares began trading on the Namibia Securities Exchange on Monday. This strategic move marks a significant step in the platinum and chrome producer's efforts to broaden its shareholder base.

The company aims to attract a wider range of investors through this new listing. It seeks to provide Namibian pension funds with a domestic investment option. CEO Phoevos Pouroulis stated that the listing is a measured and cost-effective step. He described it as part of an ongoing program to diversify Tharisa's investor base.

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Expanding Investor Base and Market Access

The company believes this will allow Namibian asset managers to invest in resources. This sector currently represents a small part of Namibia's main share market index. The index is dominated by financial companies. Anglo American is currently the only other resources company in that index.

Tharisa's primary listing will remain on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The company also maintains listings on the London Stock Exchange and A2X markets. Pouroulis emphasized that the JSE will remain the anchor for price discovery. He expressed confidence that the listing would bring new demand.

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This new demand is expected to occur without diluting existing liquidity. The listing comes as Tharisa advances its Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. This project is the group's second major mining asset. The first phase is designed to produce about 226,000oz of platinum group metals annually.

Karo Platinum Project Output Growth

This output is set to more than double the group's PGM output at full production. First ore to the processing plant is expected in the fourth quarter of 2027. Expanding the investor base is a priority as the company moves into this next phase. The company noted that improving demand for its shares is a key goal.

Pouroulis highlighted that long-term investment horizons align with growth plans. Namibian pension funds offer these long-term horizons. Their investment strategies match Tharisa's development timeline. The resources sector offers Namibian investors another option.

This diversification is crucial for the local market. Tharisa hopes to capitalize on this opportunity. The move supports the company's broader strategic objectives. It facilitates growth in its mining operations.

The listing is viewed as a positive development for stakeholders. Pouroulis reiterated that the move is part of a broader strategy. It supports the company's expansion in Zimbabwe. The Karo Platinum Project is central to this growth.

The new listing provides necessary financial support. It helps secure the capital required for development. The company remains focused on operational milestones.

Strategic Financial Goals for 2027

First ore production remains a key target for 2027. The Namibia Securities Exchange listing is a strategic financial move. It enhances the company's visibility in the region. It also provides a platform for local investors.

Tharisa aims to build a diverse shareholder base. This approach supports long-term sustainability. The company is confident in the positive impact. It expects increased interest from the domestic market.

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The integration of Namibian capital is a priority. It aligns with the company's growth trajectory. The Karo Platinum Project requires sustained investment. The new listing facilitates this requirement.

It also strengthens the company's market position. Tharisa continues to execute its strategic plan. The listing on the NSX is a key component. It supports the company's ambitious production goals.

The move reflects Tharisa's commitment to growth. It demonstrates confidence in its mining assets. The Karo Platinum Project is a major catalyst. The company is well-positioned for future success.

The listing provides access to new capital sources. It also enhances investor engagement. Tharisa remains focused on delivering value. The new listing is a step in that direction.

It supports the company's long-term vision. The resources sector in Namibia is expanding. Tharisa's listing adds to this trend. It provides more options for local investors.

The company is well-received by the market. The listing is seen as a positive development. It supports the company's operational plans. Tharisa is ready to advance its projects.

The new listing facilitates this progress. It is a key part of the strategy.