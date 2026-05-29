Thapelo Liau doubts Orlando Pirates' CAF Champions League chances

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Liau has expressed his doubts about the team's ability to win the CAF Champions League, citing a lack of experience and a need for reinforcements.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Liau has expressed his doubts about the team's ability to win the CAF Champions League. Despite the team's impressive season, Liau believes they lack the experience needed to compete at the highest level.

He has urged the team to bring in a striker for next season's CAF Champions League and to mix their young players with experienced ones. Liau compared the Pirates' squad to that of Sundowns, stating that it is balanced and has a good mixture of young and experienced players. The Buccaneers were eliminated by Saint Eloi Lupopo in the second preliminary stages early this season and have struggled to make a deep run in the competition.

With the possibility of losing key players like Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, and head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's future uncertain, the team's chances in the CAF Champions League may be compromised. Liau's comments come as the team is looking to win a treble for the first time in 14 years, and their early exit from the CAF Champions League has inspired them to work harder.

However, Liau's doubts about the team's ability to win the CAF Champions League may be a setback for their ambitions





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Orlando Pirates Thapelo Liau CAF Champions League Sundowns Relebohile Mofokeng Oswin Appollis Abdeslam Ouaddou

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