Thabo Mbeki Urges ANC Prioritize Survival Over Municipal Power

Former President Thabo Mbeki tells the ANC to focus on institutional survival and internal renewal following its worst local election results, advising against governing at all costs.

Former President Thabo Mbeki has issued a stark directive to the African National Congress, urging the political organization to prioritize its long-term institutional survival over the immediate retention of positions in municipal government s. He argues that the results of the November 4, 2026, elections provide a critical opportunity for the party to turn its attention inward and confront the systemic failures that have caused voters to disengage. The former president's intervention precedes crucial meetings of the party's national executive committee this week, where leaders will deliberate on their strategy for coalition negotiations following the organization's worst electoral performance in local government history.

Election Results Show Sharp Decline

The African National Congress secured only 30.76% of the vote in the November 4, 2026, elections, marking its weakest performance in a local government contest. This figure represents a significant drop from the 45.59% the party achieved in the 2021 elections. Although the organization remained the largest political force nationally, these results left numerous municipalities without an outright majority. Consequently, political parties are now forced into complex negotiations to constitute new local councils. The scale of the decline is particularly concerning when measured against the country's eligible adult population, as an estimated 10% of adults voted for the African National Congress in the latest election cycle.

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Mbeki On Coalition Strategy

Thabo Mbeki, serving as an ex officio member of the national executive committee, backed the possibility of the African National Congress taking opposition benches in municipalities where it lacked sufficient support to lead. He argued that the party should not pursue governing arrangements at any cost, stating that the election outcome liberates the organization from the burden of governing in areas where it did not win a majority. However, he emphasized that the party must honor the opinion of the people in municipalities where it remained the majority party. In those specific areas, the organization should participate in forming governments. He pointed to Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities as prime examples where the African National Congress could step aside, allowing other parties to negotiate governing arrangements.

Historical Context Of Support

The former president contrasted current figures with historical data to highlight the severity of the situation. He noted that in 2004, the organization received approximately 70% of votes cast. By 2024, support had fallen to about 40% before declining further to the current 30% in 2026. Mbeki described this trajectory as a disaster that the African National Congress must deal with honestly. He stated that the party should begin by examining the specific reasons behind this declining support. While poor service delivery remains a problem, he argued it is not the only explanation for the electoral outcome. Internal polling had previously projected support at about 28% and identified negative perceptions of the party and some of its leaders as key factors driving voters away.

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Leadership And Voter Perception

Thabo Mbeki explicitly linked voter behavior to the party's internal leadership structure. He asserted that some leaders are the reason for the loss, stating that voters will continue to vote against specific figures if the organization persists in promoting them. He described these insights as findings from the party's own internal research, suggesting that the leadership itself has become a liability. This assessment aligns with the party's own warnings about the reasons voters were turning away. The former president emphasized that the leadership must acknowledge these internal challenges rather than attributing the loss solely to external economic or service delivery issues.

Failure To Implement Renewal

The election outcome should prompt the African National Congress to revisit its longstanding commitment to organizational renewal, Thabo Mbeki argued. He noted that this commitment had been repeatedly endorsed at national conferences but not implemented by the party's leadership. The 2017 national conference identified renewal as essential to the organization's survival and instructed the national executive committee to act. The commitment was reiterated at the 2022 conference, yet Mbeki said little progress had followed. He accused successive national executive committees of failing to implement these resolutions, questioning why the leadership had not acted on decisions taken by the highest decision-making body.

Unaddressed Policy Documents

Thabo Mbeki also cited proposals developed by the African National Congress Veterans League after the 2017 conference. These proposals outlined practical steps to implement renewal and were submitted to the party's officials before the 2022 conference. The league offered to assist in implementing the proposals, but the document remains unacted upon. Mbeki stated that the document is still sitting in the office of the secretary-general, with no action taken. This lack of implementation underscores the deep institutional stagnation that he believes contributed to the recent electoral defeat and highlights the urgent need for structural change within the party hierarchy.